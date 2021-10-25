Dr. Anthony Fauci is up to his ears in scalding-hot water. He’s effectively been busted for lying under oath to Sen. Rand Paul regarding NIH funding of gain-of-function research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

That he was lying comes as no surprise to those of us who found his constant contradictions and goalpost shifting suspect. But we can’t help but still be a bit shocked by Fauci’s determination to completely bury himself rather than admit any wrongdoing.

“Molecularly impossible”?

Watch:

Considering how Rand Paul has been absolutely correct about Fauci from the start, we’re a lot more inclined to believe Paul than Fauci.

Anthony Fauci can’t keep his story straight. Rand Paul knows it.

And that scares the hell out of Fauci.

At this point, Dr. Anthony Fauci has a great deal to answer for. And we nominate Rand Paul to ask the questions.

Great question.

Reminder:

And we all know how that turned out.

