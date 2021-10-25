Dr. Anthony Fauci is up to his ears in scalding-hot water. He’s effectively been busted for lying under oath to Sen. Rand Paul regarding NIH funding of gain-of-function research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

That he was lying comes as no surprise to those of us who found his constant contradictions and goalpost shifting suspect. But we can’t help but still be a bit shocked by Fauci’s determination to completely bury himself rather than admit any wrongdoing.

.@RandPaul says Biden should fire Fauci over U.S.-funded research in Wuhan "just for lack of judgment, if nothing else." Fauci fired back at Paul's #AxiosOnHBO interview, telling @ThisWeekABC his criticism implies the research led to COVID-19, which is "molecularly impossible." pic.twitter.com/d4DHkYpOD9 — Axios (@axios) October 24, 2021

“Molecularly impossible”?

Responding to charges made by Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Fauci tells ABC that it's "molecularly impossible" for U.S.-funded bat virus research in China to have produced COVID-19. "I obviously totally disagree with Senator Paul. He's absolutely incorrect." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 25, 2021

Watch:

“I obviously totally disagree with Senator Paul. He's absolutely incorrect. Neither I nor Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the NIH, lied or misled about what we’ve done,” Dr. Anthony Fauci tells @GStephanopoulos in response to NIH letter on Wuhan lab. https://t.co/mxoj9m6BsC pic.twitter.com/bdb2VT7CVe — ABC News (@ABC) October 24, 2021

Considering how Rand Paul has been absolutely correct about Fauci from the start, we’re a lot more inclined to believe Paul than Fauci.

Paul: "Did you fund GOF research:

Fauci: "No!" Turns out that we did fund GOF research Fauci: "Well, not THAT GOF research" https://t.co/IZjouD3beC — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 25, 2021

Fauci went from "I never funded it" to "I funded it but it couldn't have produced Covid" https://t.co/rl3RBTbzBu — The First (@TheFirstonTV) October 25, 2021

Anthony Fauci can’t keep his story straight. Rand Paul knows it.

Except Rand Paul has a better record of truth on this than Fauci. #Fact https://t.co/EWdZ2TEn2o — Sen. Frank Niceley (@SenFrankNiceley) October 25, 2021

And that scares the hell out of Fauci.

Dr. Fauci and the NIH funded grants in the Wuhan Lab that altered viruses for research — known as “gain of function.” For months, Fauci insisted they did not do this. The NIH now admits they did in a letter. It’s that simple. Time to come to Congress and answer for it. https://t.co/KT8mCEtrZJ — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) October 24, 2021

At this point, Dr. Anthony Fauci has a great deal to answer for. And we nominate Rand Paul to ask the questions.

Why are we still putting this guy on TV? — Matt Wilkes (@wilkesmk) October 24, 2021

Great question.

Reminder:

Last year they told us it was molecularly impossible that the virus came from a lab at all. https://t.co/4oSeAVIAC8 — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) October 25, 2021

And we all know how that turned out.