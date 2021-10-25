This past July, President Joe Biden inadvertently (presumably) suggested that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is not a serious economist.

One thing we can say for sure is that Janet Yellen is not an intellectually honest economist.

Earlier this month, Yellen told Norah O’Donnell that the IRS just wanted to spy on Americans’ bank accounts “to hold billionaires accountable.” It’s all about making sure that billionaires are paying their fair share. Billionaires who haven’t done anything wrong shouldn’t be concerned, and regular non-billionaire Americans who haven’t done anything wrong shouldn’t be concerned, either.

As Yellen explained yesterday on “State of the Union,” the Biden administration is only interested in keeping tabs on the billionaires, OK? And anyone who’s not a billionaire has nothing to worry about. As long as you haven’t invested any of your money, you’re fine!

Even if it is just a tax on “exceptionally wealthy individuals,” taxing unrealized capital gains is insane. But it’s more than that. Such a tax would ultimately be a tax on everyone who’s invested money in the anything, and that’s straight-up evil.

It applies to whatever the hell they want it to apply to. Which is to say … your money. They literally want to steal your money.

That’s exactly what this is.

That’s sure what it sounds like.

Bingo.

