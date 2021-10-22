Yesterday, we told you that Joe Biden is going to campaign with Democratic Virginia gubernatorial hopeful Terry McAuliffe in deep blue Arlington:

INBOX: President Joe Biden will campaign with Terry McAuliffe in Arlington on Tuesday. — Stephen Sanchez (@SSanchezTV) October 21, 2021

If needing Joe Biden to win over Arlington isn’t enough evidence of McAuliffe’s desperation, this should seal the deal:

Well now I’m flabbergasted @TerryMcAuliffe, who the hell is Katherine? pic.twitter.com/6Nay8oQSuQ — Emily Domenech (@ehdomenech) October 21, 2021

Apparently “Katherine” is one of many Democratic voters who’s been giving Terry McAuliffe the brush-off.

You've failed him, Katherine…you've failed us all. https://t.co/TwZHzqNVgF — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 21, 2021

This email is so weird and mopey and needy! — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 21, 2021

Yes. Yes it is. It actually makes us a little uncomfortable. Not uncomfortable enough for us to feel sorry for Terry McAuliffe, though.

I remember Republicans doing the "Trump is disappointed in you" emails too and I just don't get it https://t.co/ovgloCubmA — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) October 21, 2021

This is the same tone that the Trump campaign took last year – almost scolding their mailing list for not being better – and I just can not believe that this works. https://t.co/Zm35YoWw9D — Alex F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) October 21, 2021

It doesn’t. It didn’t work when the DCCC was sending out multiple emails a day, either.

This is the new "THEN WHY AM I NOT 50 POINTS AHEAD, YOU MIGHT ASK…" — Potemkin. Dogs, bro. (@IggyBeeBop) October 21, 2021

This is a hilarious approach to fundraising. Blame your fundraising list for their lack of enthusiasm. — Farahn Morgan (@FarahnMorgan) October 21, 2021

"Enthusiasm is at an all time low" seems like a great slogan for McAuliffe. https://t.co/WHIaowdob8 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 21, 2021

Drawing attention to your side’s lack of enthusiasm doesn’t seem like a good way to stoke enthusiasm. Or optimism. https://t.co/rCj1pHmgD6 pic.twitter.com/gP265ARban — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) October 22, 2021

Terry "Enthusiasm is at an All-Time Low" McAuliffe. It's not quite as catchy as "The Buck Stops with Me," but it seems accurate.#VaGov https://t.co/ChBpBKLP52 — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) October 21, 2021

Democrats in disarray https://t.co/Z8BS7lwcPL — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 21, 2021

You hate to see it.

used to be the mommy party and the daddy party but now it's the your ex boyfriend party and the your ex girlfriend party. https://t.co/pNzyFVoWVH — Foster (@foster_type) October 21, 2021

This is a sorry ass email 😂 https://t.co/YE355BATWs — Patriot J 🔥 (@sirhottest) October 22, 2021

It really, really is.