Yesterday, we told you that Joe Biden is going to campaign with Democratic Virginia gubernatorial hopeful Terry McAuliffe in deep blue Arlington:

If needing Joe Biden to win over Arlington isn’t enough evidence of McAuliffe’s desperation, this should seal the deal:

Apparently “Katherine” is one of many Democratic voters who’s been giving Terry McAuliffe the brush-off.

Trending

Yes. Yes it is. It actually makes us a little uncomfortable. Not uncomfortable enough for us to feel sorry for Terry McAuliffe, though.

It doesn’t. It didn’t work when the DCCC was sending out multiple emails a day, either.

You hate to see it.

It really, really is.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Democratsemailenthusiasmfundraising emailTerry McAuliffeVirginiaVirginia Democrats