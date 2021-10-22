Yesterday, we told you that Joe Biden is going to campaign with Democratic Virginia gubernatorial hopeful Terry McAuliffe in deep blue Arlington:
INBOX: President Joe Biden will campaign with Terry McAuliffe in Arlington on Tuesday.
— Stephen Sanchez (@SSanchezTV) October 21, 2021
If needing Joe Biden to win over Arlington isn’t enough evidence of McAuliffe’s desperation, this should seal the deal:
Well now I’m flabbergasted @TerryMcAuliffe, who the hell is Katherine? pic.twitter.com/6Nay8oQSuQ
— Emily Domenech (@ehdomenech) October 21, 2021
Apparently “Katherine” is one of many Democratic voters who’s been giving Terry McAuliffe the brush-off.
You've failed him, Katherine…you've failed us all. https://t.co/TwZHzqNVgF
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 21, 2021
This email is so weird and mopey and needy!
— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 21, 2021
Yes. Yes it is. It actually makes us a little uncomfortable. Not uncomfortable enough for us to feel sorry for Terry McAuliffe, though.
This is…a strategy, I guess. https://t.co/ACRlJJoz71
— Jeremy Senderowicz (@jsende) October 21, 2021
I remember Republicans doing the "Trump is disappointed in you" emails too and I just don't get it https://t.co/ovgloCubmA
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) October 21, 2021
This is the same tone that the Trump campaign took last year – almost scolding their mailing list for not being better – and I just can not believe that this works. https://t.co/Zm35YoWw9D
— Alex F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) October 21, 2021
It doesn’t. It didn’t work when the DCCC was sending out multiple emails a day, either.
This is the new "THEN WHY AM I NOT 50 POINTS AHEAD, YOU MIGHT ASK…"
— Potemkin. Dogs, bro. (@IggyBeeBop) October 21, 2021
This is a hilarious approach to fundraising. Blame your fundraising list for their lack of enthusiasm.
— Farahn Morgan (@FarahnMorgan) October 21, 2021
"Enthusiasm is at an all time low" seems like a great slogan for McAuliffe. https://t.co/WHIaowdob8
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 21, 2021
Drawing attention to your side’s lack of enthusiasm doesn’t seem like a good way to stoke enthusiasm. Or optimism. https://t.co/rCj1pHmgD6 pic.twitter.com/gP265ARban
— Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) October 22, 2021
Terry "Enthusiasm is at an All-Time Low" McAuliffe.
It's not quite as catchy as "The Buck Stops with Me," but it seems accurate.#VaGov https://t.co/ChBpBKLP52
— Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) October 21, 2021
Democrats in disarray https://t.co/Z8BS7lwcPL
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 21, 2021
You hate to see it.
Low-energy Terry! https://t.co/C94f4Nojz1
— Arlington GOP (@goparlington) October 22, 2021
used to be the mommy party and the daddy party but now it's the your ex boyfriend party and the your ex girlfriend party. https://t.co/pNzyFVoWVH
— Foster (@foster_type) October 21, 2021
This is a sorry ass email 😂 https://t.co/YE355BATWs
— Patriot J 🔥 (@sirhottest) October 22, 2021
It really, really is.