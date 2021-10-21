According to many polls, Democrats Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Younkin are running neck and neck in the upcoming Virginia gubernatorial election. With that in mind, would it be a good idea for the Dems to have a president with plunging approval come and campaign for McAuliffe? Perhaps that’s why they’re having Biden go to Arlington:

Arlington? That says a lot.

This is the Arlington County party breakdown from the 2020 presidential election. Biden’s not exactly heading in to win over some Republican or Independent voters but rather to shore up the base:

Biden won’t exactly run into very many “on the fence” voters there.

Jen Psaki has said that President Biden’s agenda is “incredibly popular” so if that’s true it seems like the Democrats would want him to go farther into the state than Arlington. Go figure!

