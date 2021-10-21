According to many polls, Democrats Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Younkin are running neck and neck in the upcoming Virginia gubernatorial election. With that in mind, would it be a good idea for the Dems to have a president with plunging approval come and campaign for McAuliffe? Perhaps that’s why they’re having Biden go to Arlington:

INBOX: President Joe Biden will campaign with Terry McAuliffe in Arlington on Tuesday. — Stephen Sanchez (@SSanchezTV) October 21, 2021

Arlington? That says a lot.

In other words, President Biden will travel 4 miles from the White House to campaign for Terry McAuliffe in one of the bluest parts of the state. https://t.co/WMRwWg6W8b — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) October 21, 2021

This is the Arlington County party breakdown from the 2020 presidential election. Biden’s not exactly heading in to win over some Republican or Independent voters but rather to shore up the base:

Biden won’t exactly run into very many “on the fence” voters there.

LOL – the McAuliffe campaign doesn't want to take Biden any deeper into Virginia than ARLINGTON. https://t.co/l5WwcedKr3 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 21, 2021

NEW: President Biden will campaign for Terry McAuliffe on the Virginia edge of the 14th Street Bridge. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 21, 2021

NEW: President Biden will campaign for Terry McAuliffe from an inflatable raft floating in the Potomac under the Memorial Bridge. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 21, 2021

NEW: President Biden will campaign for Terry McAuliffe from the Ferris Wheel in National Harbor in Oxon, MD. Supporters are encouraged to gather at Mount Vernon and tune in over radio. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 21, 2021

Jen Psaki has said that President Biden’s agenda is “incredibly popular” so if that’s true it seems like the Democrats would want him to go farther into the state than Arlington. Go figure!