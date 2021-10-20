Today’s the day, guys. The day Netflix employees stick it to The Man for streaming Dave Chappelle’s comedy special “The Closer,” in which Chappelle perverts comedy by making jokes at all different kinds of people’s expense. But especially trans people, who he has no right to mock even though trans activists bullied his friend, trans comedienne Daphne Dorman, to suicide because she had the nerve to be his friend.

Fight the power, anti-Netflix protesters! You fight it real good.

Oh, you don’t think so? Well, it seems nobody told the trans activists rallying the masses to their righteous cause.

Evidently nobody told them that racism is bad, either.

Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, has been watching the proceedings, and he’s heard some pretty problematic language being used by the folks in charge of the protest:

Welp.

If it is, it’s just about the loudest dog whistle we’ve ever heard.

Wellllllp.

We can’t wait to hear that person’s explanation for using slave language to refer to Dave Chappelle. Must be a doozy!

We’re starting to think they’re not being honest about how they define it.

Woke activists keep using that word “inclusion.” We do not think it means what they think it means.

Forget it; they’re rolling.

If we have to pick a side in the fight between Netflix/Chappelle and the woke activists protesting Netlix/Chappelle, we’ll take Netflix/Chappelle. What can we say? Racism and insanity and racism just rub us the wrong way.

