Today’s the day, guys. The day Netflix employees stick it to The Man for streaming Dave Chappelle’s comedy special “The Closer,” in which Chappelle perverts comedy by making jokes at all different kinds of people’s expense. But especially trans people, who he has no right to mock even though trans activists bullied his friend, trans comedienne Daphne Dorman, to suicide because she had the nerve to be his friend.

Netflix employees hold a walk-out to protest the release of Dave Chappelle’s new comedy special. ‘We aim to use this moment to shift the social ecology around what Netflix leadership deems ethical entertainment,’ organizer Ashlee Marie Preston said https://t.co/tQGOmDSPxo — Reuters Showbiz (@ReutersShowbiz) October 20, 2021

LIVE: Netflix employees protest Dave Chappelle’s anti-transgender comments https://t.co/QWPNr74Va1 — Reuters Showbiz (@ReutersShowbiz) October 20, 2021

Netflix protesters shout ‘trans lives matter’ while counter-protesters chant ‘we like jokes’ and ‘don’t cancel Dave’ https://t.co/AdGoZ9LXaN https://t.co/QWPNr74Va1 — Reuters Showbiz (@ReutersShowbiz) October 20, 2021

Fight the power, anti-Netflix protesters! You fight it real good.

Oh, you don’t think so? Well, it seems nobody told the trans activists rallying the masses to their righteous cause.

Evidently nobody told them that racism is bad, either.

Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, has been watching the proceedings, and he’s heard some pretty problematic language being used by the folks in charge of the protest:

A trans activist on the Reuters feed just said that they are here today to speak about Chappelle's master. The one who signs the paycheck — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 20, 2021

I've clipped the audio and will play it on my podcast today. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 20, 2021

The direct quote is this: "He's clearly sold himself and since he can't do the right thing, I'm here to talk to his master today and those are the people who sign the paycheck." https://t.co/jgKN4ebUZF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 20, 2021

Welp.

WHOA THATS NOT EVEN A DOGWHISTLE — Bene Gesserit (Bob Jeffers, I did a thing) (@TuliusT) October 20, 2021

If it is, it’s just about the loudest dog whistle we’ve ever heard.

"Even though Dave Chappelle is from an oppressed community, he can still be an oppressor." another quote. Yikes. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 20, 2021

Wellllllp.

Saying a black man has a "master" could be considered horribly racist, but I'm sure this person identifies as non-racist, so it's ok. https://t.co/Q3fVnQL0Uk — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 20, 2021

We can’t wait to hear that person’s explanation for using slave language to refer to Dave Chappelle. Must be a doozy!

Guys I'm starting to wonder about their definition of inclusiveness. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 20, 2021

We’re starting to think they’re not being honest about how they define it.

Woke in Plain English: "Inclusion" pic.twitter.com/bGqfijUc0J — Peter Boghossian (@peterboghossian) October 20, 2021

Woke activists keep using that word “inclusion.” We do not think it means what they think it means.

The same trans activist is now accusing Dave Chappelle that his jokes on trans people are no different than blackface. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 20, 2021

Forget it; they’re rolling.

Another speaker is now saying they want to dismantle the capitalistic system over Dave Chappelle's special. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 20, 2021

… say the people who work at a *subscription* streaming service. https://t.co/b3R1ETQusZ — Dan Isett (@DanIsett) October 20, 2021

If we have to pick a side in the fight between Netflix/Chappelle and the woke activists protesting Netlix/Chappelle, we’ll take Netflix/Chappelle. What can we say? Racism and insanity and racism just rub us the wrong way.

