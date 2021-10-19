Yesterday, we highlighted Brian Stelter’s recent “Reliable Sources” interview with Bari Weiss. Stelter asked Bari Weiss to explain what she meant when she said “the world has gone mad,” and Weiss rattled off a long list of examples proving her case. She could’ve continued for hours, Brian’s show is only an hour long and Weiss would’ve needed a lot longer than that to get through everything.

Anyway, as Weiss was explaining to Stelter what she meant, Stelter interrupted her to ask her “who’s [sic] the people stopping the conversation” about things that might make liberals uncomfortable or undermine their narratives. Here it is again (starts around the 1:00 mark):

Substack’s @BariWeiss brings common sense to @BrianStelter: “When you have” NYT reporter talking abt how “pursuing the question of the lab leak is racist, the world has gone mad. When you’re not able to say…there are differences between men and women, the world has gone mad…” pic.twitter.com/l52otDbRSp — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) October 17, 2021

Who’s stopping the conversation? Who’s not allowing people like Bari Weiss to speak freely and openly and without fear of reprisal about topics like, say, Hunter Biden’s laptop?

Brian Stelter, have you met … Brian Stelter? Twitchy mainstay @ComfortablySmug would like to introduce you to yourself:

Funniest thing in that Bari Weiss interview is when she brings up the Hunter emails and @brianstelter responds “Who's the people stopping the conversation? Who are they?" It was you, Brian. Video from a year ago today:https://t.co/6gnF22JP0y — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 18, 2021

Well, well, well … would you look at that?

It’s not just great; it’s effing fantastic, is what it is.

Take it away, Smug:

"There's a lot about the story that does not add up." “Authorities are seeing if those emails are connected to an ongoing Russian disinformation effort." "I mean, for all we know, these emails are made up or maybe some are real, and others are fakes." — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 18, 2021

You told all 12 of CNN’s viewers that the Hunter emails were Russian disinformation, probably fake, and a conspiracy, and then you have the gall to tell someone to their face that no one was trying to shut them up? — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 18, 2021

Also tbt when Piers Morgan was canceled by Stelter’s show– literally– because he criticized CNN for covering up the Hunter emailshttps://t.co/FS6gFaEf8Y — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 18, 2021

Brian Stelter was more than willing to discuss the Hunter Biden laptop story. Just as long as the discussion was one-sided and agreed with him that the story was a nothingburger.

Bari Weiss spoke truth and correctly called out CNN. And that was her greatest sin of all.

Stelter routinely gaslights his audience. Gaslighting is what CNN does all day, every day. It’s sort of an unwritten mission statement. — Thomas Sullivan Magnum (@SidFinchy) October 19, 2021

If only Brian Stelter weren’t so averse to looking in the mirror, he might actually be able to admit that.

This thread 💯 https://t.co/t1KrRFWu8f — Karen, but not a Karen (@KPBeachGirl) October 18, 2021

I mean we all already knew but it is ALWAYS worth piling on @CNN's unashamed duplicity with the receipts. https://t.co/bNZ4bGqLwy — Some Guy (@JustHereToShare) October 19, 2021

And we can ALWAYS count on @ComfortablySmug to show up with those receipts.