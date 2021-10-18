Canceled former New York Times writer Bari Weiss was a guest on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” where host Brian Stelter asked her to explain what she means when she says “the world has gone mad.”

We’d say Ms. Weiss explained herself quite brilliantly.

No wonder Stelter seemed so lost:

Substack’s @BariWeiss brings common sense to @BrianStelter: “When you have” NYT reporter talking abt how “pursuing the question of the lab leak is racist, the world has gone mad. When you’re not able to say…there are differences between men and women, the world has gone mad…” pic.twitter.com/l52otDbRSp — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) October 17, 2021

“When you are not able to say out loud…that there are differences between men and women, the world has gone mad. When you are not allowed to acknowledge that rioting is rioting and it is bad, and that silence is not violence, but violence is violence, the world has gone mad.” — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 18, 2021

We say this genuinely and without an iota of sarcasm: How refreshing.

Right on Bari!!! Thank you for saying what every level headed person is thinking but has no platform. — Paula K (@pkimmich) October 18, 2021

Thank you, Bari. One of the best. https://t.co/EqzAcb1isp — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 18, 2021

.@bariweiss rapidly becoming one of the most eloquent and effective liberal critics of America’s ongoing cultural revolution. https://t.co/X1wKIffvRt — Yoram Hazony (@yhazony) October 18, 2021

She is a hero. pic.twitter.com/I1NhxffrZU — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 18, 2021

Man, that was the greatest damn thing I’ve ever heard in my whole life. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) October 18, 2021

She is an incredibly important voice and she gives others a chance to share theirs. — Jason Serrano (@Serrano3333) October 18, 2021

Wish we could say the same about Brian Stelter.

.@brianstelter's insistence that nobody is stopping people from speaking freely when he's talking to a woman who lost her job *because she spoke freely* is pretty galling. https://t.co/J4kFLB4pD4 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) October 18, 2021

Stelter is just terrible for being all smug and acting like the things Bari are saying haven't been happening. He knows exactly what's going on. Zuckerville is one of if not the worst offender. https://t.co/NyFQtOA6nW — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 18, 2021

Stelter World:

"You're allowed, we just try to destroy your life. What's the big deal?" — Kaiser Sousa (@Kaiser_Sousa_01) October 17, 2021

Stelter resorts to a common defense tactic in this debate. He knows the incidents she describes are true, so instead he falls back on "but what exactly do you mean by 'you can't say this' or 'you can't do that?'" https://t.co/4QS3VnZ0yc — Noam "MF Blum" (@neontaster) October 18, 2021

Bari Weiss is far too polite to just come out and say that.

We are not.