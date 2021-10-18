Well, we owe Joe Biden an apology. Evidently he did shut down the virus, just like he promised he would.

At least for himself and his wife.

The photo was pretty great, but the video is just … *chef’s kiss* (pun intended):

President Biden & First Lady Jill caught on video MASKLESS during dinner date at the upscale Fiola Mare restaurant in Washington, DC — in violation of the district's indoor mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/j5zYr3eF5p — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 18, 2021

Huh.

Has Fauci said that American's can walk through restaurants maskless to enjoy dinner yet? https://t.co/r5KYyHelVV — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 18, 2021

Stay tuned!

Rules for you but not for Elites example #2971931 https://t.co/eC1TMKtmyX — TonyT (@tunit20) October 18, 2021

The mask rules are being ignored across the board. Biden only adhered to it if he knows a camera is around. https://t.co/IT5lYM8oE1 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 18, 2021

A pandemic so deadly that an 80 year old can enjoy a maskless evening out while my five year old is required to cover his mouth and nose nonstop for seven and a half hours a day including recess. I’ve had it.#letsgobrandon https://t.co/DBjS6Iessu — Sarah Beth Burwick (@sarahbeth345) October 18, 2021

Couple nights ago, a restaurant wouldn’t seat us because our family refused to all mask to the table. So we left & went elsewhere. Yet here’s the pro-mask leader of the free world, in a city with the same rules as ours, doing the very thing we were denied.#LetsGoBrandon https://t.co/AKYpLFS2Hq — Emma Woodhouse 😁 (@EWoodhouse7) October 18, 2021

Again we can argue about the effectiveness of these things but these people should be held to account and should explain why or why not these rules do not apply to them. https://t.co/Dz9gQ49Kkf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 18, 2021

Those who sit atop the COVID Apparatus enjoy wielding their powers in the most hypocritical way- If they can force you to mask up between bites while decrepit old Biden strides through the restaurant unmasked, what can’t they make you do? https://t.co/B0VmEcZIwF — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 18, 2021

None of the people telling you to worry about coronavirus are actually worried about coronavirus. https://t.co/9tx2EiibNE — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 18, 2021

COVID19 is no joke, of course. But if our political betters want people to take the virus seriously, they need to put their money where their big mouths are. Either masks help or they don’t. The actions of Democrats like Joe Biden and Muriel Bowser send a much louder message than their empty words.

