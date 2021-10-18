Well, we owe Joe Biden an apology. Evidently he did shut down the virus, just like he promised he would.

At least for himself and his wife.

The photo was pretty great, but the video is just … *chef’s kiss* (pun intended):

Huh.

Stay tuned!

COVID19 is no joke, of course. But if our political betters want people to take the virus seriously, they need to put their money where their big mouths are. Either masks help or they don’t. The actions of Democrats like Joe Biden and Muriel Bowser send a much louder message than their empty words.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text.

