The ghouls always come out to play in the wake of a prominent political figure’s death. And today, there are plenty of ghouls reveling in Gen. Colin Powell’s death from COVID19 complications.

But there’s another form of ickiness, one embodied by people like Ana Navarro, who is using Gen. Powell’s death to make a point about … January 6:

Trending

She can’t let Gen. Powell rest in peace. She’s got to drag him back out to stick it to Donald Trump, Trump supporters, and the entire GOP, really.

Because, in case you missed it, Ana Navarro is not a good person.

Ana Navarro loves a challenge.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ana NavarroCapitol riotsColin PowellDonald TrumpJanuary 6January 6 committeeJanuary 6 riots