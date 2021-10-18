The ghouls always come out to play in the wake of a prominent political figure’s death. And today, there are plenty of ghouls reveling in Gen. Colin Powell’s death from COVID19 complications.

But there’s another form of ickiness, one embodied by people like Ana Navarro, who is using Gen. Powell’s death to make a point about … January 6:

Many Republicans will say poignant words about C Powell today. As a reminder, Powell called Trump a “liar” who skirted the Constitution and said he no longer called himself a Republican because of 1/6. Honor him by standing for truth and supporting the January 6th Committee. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 18, 2021

She can’t let Gen. Powell rest in peace. She’s got to drag him back out to stick it to Donald Trump, Trump supporters, and the entire GOP, really.

Because, in case you missed it, Ana Navarro is not a good person.

How many minutes after someone dies before Ana makes it pathetically political? 5, 4, 3, 2… https://t.co/qwFk01x4Bm — Yura Velcum (@VelcumYura) October 18, 2021

This is both disrespectful AND obnoxious. Quite the feat. https://t.co/LHCCHotuDs — Shane G. Roberts, King of Thorns (@Roberts1Shane) October 18, 2021

Ana Navarro loves a challenge.

Ana should have shame, but clearly she doesn't https://t.co/SLBOqVIZGL — Larry Bernard (@karasoth) October 18, 2021