Former Joint Chiefs Chair and Secretary of State Colin Powell has passed away at 84. According to his family, he died from COVID19 complications.

BREAKING: Colin Powell has died of Covid-19. The first Black US secretary of state, he helped shape foreign policy in several Republican administrations. https://t.co/3tRoRUiVma — CNN (@CNN) October 18, 2021

Some are noting that Gen. Powell was fully vaccinated against COVID19, but it’s extremely important to bear in mind that he was also suffering from multiple myeloma and therefore at high risk despite the vaccine:

Vaccine ineffectiveness in multiple myeloma patients is known issue.https://t.co/X9pauY7Khh pic.twitter.com/3WKYTZ3gx3 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 18, 2021

“Fully Vaccinated” Colin Powell dies from Covid. RIP It is a very dangerous narrative the media puts out when not mentioning Colin Powell was also battling Multiple Myeloma which put him at a much higher risk. Facts Matter. — Shannon FM (@Katpa73) October 18, 2021

Guys…fact that Colin Powell was vaccinated and had complications from COVID is NOT EVIDENCE THE VACCINE DOES NOT WORK. He was 84. I don't know what other comorbidities he had, but he was suffering from multiple myeloma. He was not a healthy man. Stop saying stupid things. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 18, 2021

May Gen. Powell rest in peace.

Statement from former President George W. Bush on Colin Powell’s passing: pic.twitter.com/bHKLQzqaiV — Christine Sperow FOX 5 (DAWGS are 7-0😻) (@ChristineOnTV) October 18, 2021

Very sorry to hear about Colin Powell. He was a good man. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 18, 2021

So sad to hear news General Colin Powell has passed away from Covid19 complications Very impactful life.

RIP General — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) October 18, 2021

Eternal rest grant unto him, Oh Lord. Let perpetual light shine unto him. May his soul and the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Mpho Majoro (@DineoDinni) October 18, 2021

Condolences to his loved ones.