Former Joint Chiefs Chair and Secretary of State Colin Powell has passed away at 84. According to his family, he died from COVID19 complications.

Some are noting that Gen. Powell was fully vaccinated against COVID19, but it’s extremely important to bear in mind that he was also suffering from multiple myeloma and therefore at high risk despite the vaccine:

May Gen. Powell rest in peace.

Condolences to his loved ones.

