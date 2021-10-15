Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — and, by extension, the Biden administration — is taking quite a bit of heat thanks to the revelation that he’s actually been on paid paternity leave for two months instead of addressing devastating supply chain issues and whatnot.

So, naturally, it’s up to people like Principled Bulwark Conservative Christian Vanderbrouk to fight the haters on Buttigieg’s behalf.

And lucky for Buttigieg, Vanderbrouk is up to the task:

I think the silent majority of Americans finds it repulsive to mock a gay dad for taking paternity leave — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) October 15, 2021

Vanderbrouk has a long and nasty history of degrading women, so we can only assume that if Pete Buttigieg were a woman, he wouldn’t defend Buttigieg’s paid maternity leave. Oh, wait. Vanderbrouk only degrades Republican and conservative women, so Petra Buttigieg would be just fine.

How pathetic — yet utterly predictable — that a Bulwark hack would cry homophobia when he has no evidence that homophobia is the issue. Apparently his outrage over homophobia is contingent on the target’s politics:

would you be shocked to learn that there's no evidence in the post that being "the wrong type of gay" had anything to do with this person's suspension? pic.twitter.com/Y57cT7EZ2l — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) October 11, 2018

Meanwhile, here’s that same Bulwark hack on gay Republicans and conservatives:

I think the only "immoral" act that would make Trump's die-hard evangelicals flee would be if he was the "bottom" in a gay relationship. https://t.co/9PbPbzPFKd — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) January 17, 2018

"hi i'm gay and i'd like to become a @fdrlst contributor." "do you hate trannies?" "do I ever!" "welcome aboard." pic.twitter.com/sMmYlj1Tcb — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) February 16, 2018

Shorter Christian Vanderbrouk: actual, genuine homophobia against the Right is more equal than fake homophobia against the Left.

Also:

Missed it by a million miles.

Oh, Brandt. No one is mocking a gay father of newborns. We're mocking a PUBLIC SERVANT taking two months off in the middle of a crisis. https://t.co/DKhlLHPcQ0 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) October 15, 2021

Bingo.

I think a not so silent majority of Americans finds it reasonable to mock a public official for taking a multi-month break from the job for which he is getting paid to do when the supply chain is breaking down. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 15, 2021

This is an economic calamity and must take priority over one family’s interests. He should have been back doing his job – managing an ongoing disaster. — Larry Kagan (@larry_kagan) October 15, 2021

If Pete Buttigieg wasn’t up to the job, he never should’ve taken it. And, well, if he can secretly go on paid leave for two months without the public knowing, then what the hell is even the point of having a transportation secretary in the first place?

I think you’re confused. The mocking is because in the middle of a massive supply chain crisis he wasn’t fully on the job for the American people, who pay for his leave, and his salary. Thanks. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) October 15, 2021

Literally no one is doing this People are upset he didn’t hire a temp. – which, seems like the responsible thing, no? — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) October 15, 2021

Just maybe if you know there is a huge problem with supply chain, and the transport mechanisms surrounding it, and you ALSO know you’re getting a baby and will take paternity leave you 1) Set some sort of plan 2) appoint someone in the interim Adulting is hard, apparently — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) October 15, 2021

It’s definitely hard for Christian Vanderbrouk. As is not being a complete jackass.