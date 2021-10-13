Jen Psaki could save the White House press corps and all of us a whole lot of time if she’d just come right out and say “The Biden administration thinks you’re all morons.”

Then she wouldn’t have to bother with rambling garbage like this:

“We all understand the American people are way too stupid to notice that things cost a lot more than they did two years ago.”

How insulting. The entire Biden administration is an insult to our intelligence.

And to America, for that matter.

It’s pretty obvious to anyone who’s been existing in reality and paying attention. Which leads us to wonder what Jen Psaki’s been doing all this time.

She definitely doesn’t seem to understand that what she and the Biden administration are saying and doing isn’t fooling us.

The harder they spin, the worse they look.

