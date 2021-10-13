It’s never a bad idea to get your holiday shopping started early … unless, of course, Joe Biden happens to be president.

In that case, there’s really no good time to do it:

Jen Psaki says “we cannot guarantee” that Americans will get their gifts on time this Christmas — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 13, 2021

Jen Psaki would like to say that there’ll be Christmas this year, but, well, she’s not FedEx:

.@PressSec can't guarantee that Christmas presents will arrive on time this year: "We are not the postal service, or UPS, or Fed-Ex. We cannot guarantee…" pic.twitter.com/s8IbNua1hx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2021

Supply chains are breaking all over the place, gas prices are on a steep upward trajectory, and inflation is soaring because the federal government’s been pulling the levers, so the solution is, of course, for the federal government to pull the levers even harder.

Yes, you are the Postal Service https://t.co/HQe3Rs6MNi — Brandon, Let's Go (@seeaustinnow) October 13, 2021

OK, well, they’re not UPS or FedEx, so there!

not gonna lie, this is a pretty good strategy by biden to prep everyone on his monthly disasters a few months out https://t.co/aNNgX3hJqH — pubs (@fkapubs) October 13, 2021

They're literally making preemptive excuses for their ruining the shipping/travel industry. They think they can just blame "unvaccinated people" for all of this forever. Good luck — Evil Gronk (@EvilGronk) October 13, 2021

No, seriously. We’re supposed to believe that this is COVID19’s fault:

.@PressSec says that supply chain issues and rising gas prices are "a result of the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/MYlsWu7OBP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2021

They really think we’re stupid.

The Ging who Stole Christmas https://t.co/9Phz2ucjFe — Ingenuous Firebrand (@ING2Firebrand) October 13, 2021

That’s Jen in a nutshell.

When Trump was President, all gifts arrived on time. https://t.co/rZGWYNATWt — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) October 13, 2021

Christmas definitely fared better under Donald Trump, that’s for damn sure.

God help us all, Joe Biden is destroying Christmas pic.twitter.com/UJeyDOxbnV — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 13, 2021

That was always the plan.