Over the weekend, MSNBC host Tiffany Cross called out Van Jones, Sage Steele, and other “Black faces that don’t uplift Black voices”:

In this week’s essay, @TiffanyDCross has some choice words for Black faces that don’t uplift Black voices, and the rich or powerful people who use that to their advantage. #CrossConnection pic.twitter.com/Zi3Klqi57g — The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross (@CrossConnection) October 9, 2021

Apparently politely engaging with conservatives and Republicans is the mark of a race traitor.

As offensive as this line of thinking is coming from Cross, it’s arguably even worse coming from a privileged white man like liberal author Don Winslow. What other point could he be trying to make with this tweet?

Not that Don Winslow is actually capable of feeling shame, but here’s a screenshot just in case he deletes that:

Van Jones and Candace Owens posing together? Smiling?

That’s apparently too much for delicate Don to handle.

So if I am to reasonably deduct why Don is posting this photo, Don the white guy seems a bit perturbed that two black people are posing for a selfie.https://t.co/gAePzwEHO7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 13, 2021

It’s apparently too much for a lot of tolerant liberals to handle.

So in the past week we've had white members of media lecturing black NBA players on vaccines, white members of media shaming Dave Chappelle and now Don the weird resistance twitter guy upset at two black people posing for a photo. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 13, 2021

Guys, I'm starting to suspect it's not really about black voices mattering. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 13, 2021

And it’s a *LOT* f*cking racist.