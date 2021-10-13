Over the weekend, MSNBC host Tiffany Cross called out Van Jones, Sage Steele, and other “Black faces that don’t uplift Black voices”:

Apparently politely engaging with conservatives and Republicans is the mark of a race traitor.

As offensive as this line of thinking is coming from Cross, it’s arguably even worse coming from a privileged white man like liberal author Don Winslow. What other point could he be trying to make with this tweet?

Trending

Not that Don Winslow is actually capable of feeling shame, but here’s a screenshot just in case he deletes that:

Van Jones and Candace Owens posing together? Smiling?

That’s apparently too much for delicate Don to handle.

It’s apparently too much for a lot of tolerant liberals to handle.

And it’s a *LOT* f*cking racist.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: blackCandace OwensDon Winslowrace traitorsSage SteeleTiffany CrossVan Jones