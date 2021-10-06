Sage Steele holds some highly questionable and problematic opinions … at least according to the Left. Late last month, the longtime ESPN personality called out Disney for mandating that employees get the COVID19 vaccine:

During an appearance on the “Uncut with Jay Cutler” podcast, Steele explained that she had gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 that day but “didn’t want to do it.” “I work for a company that mandates it and I had until September 30th to get it done or I’m out,” Steele told Cutler, a former 12-year NFL quarterback who spent much of his playing career with the Bears. “I respect everyone’s decision, I really do, but to mandate it is sick and it’s scary to me in many ways,” Steele said. “I just, I’m not surprised it got to this point, especially with Disney, I mean a global company like that.”

Well, despite having gotten vaccinated, Steele has been “temporarily removed” at ESPN. Unsurprisingly, her vaccine mandate comments didn’t go over terribly well with the brass.

Nor, it seems, did her remarks about Barack Obama:

This is the quote on racial identity ESPN fired a black woman for…. pic.twitter.com/lLbEs7aZer — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 6, 2021

She hasn’t been fired yet, as far as we know. But we’re still having trouble seeing the part of her comments that warrants a suspension. Can you figure it out?

She was fired for this? Seriously? https://t.co/nJbsX55oPQ — Debora 🌺 (@mom2zwr) October 6, 2021

We have lost our minds as a society when this is a fireable offense. ESPN is a disgrace. https://t.co/9DREidILMY — Dr. J.J. by the Bay (@flagg_colonel) October 6, 2021

We understand that Sage Steele isn’t woke like some of her now-former colleagues and that criticizing Barack Obama is still largely verboten, but are those things really grounds for suspension at ESPN? Because that seems pretty messed up, if we’re being honest.

ESPN is MSNBC with footballs. Sage Steel is terrific at her job, but she must be silenced because she thinks differently about vaccine mandates and Barack Obama. https://t.co/5qOxSXgi1L — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 6, 2021

Nearly the entire ESPN staff spent four years tearing into Trump in the most vicious terms. Steele criticizes Obama and she's suspended immediately. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 6, 2021

And she must be made to repent:

ESPN's Sage Steele apologizes for recent comments. ESPN said its' having 'direct conversations' with Steele, who's been ripped publicly by Jemele Hill, Keith Olbermann and others. pic.twitter.com/9gQuQHvjoI — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) October 5, 2021

Stay tuned.