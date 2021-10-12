As Jen Psaki told the White House press corps this afternoon, GOP governors like Texas’ Greg Abbott and Florida’s Ron DeSantis are “putting politics ahead of public health.” Meanwhile, the Biden administration actually cares about what’s best for people and would never play political games.

Which is why they’re using the COVID19 pandemic to fundamentally transform the economy even more:

.@PressSec: "The president wants to make fundamental change in our economy." pic.twitter.com/fTMS7bW2F7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 12, 2021

Gotta strike while that iron is hot! If Joe Biden and Dems wait too long, people might start to realize how much damage has already been done to the economy and make fundamental transformation more difficult.

Doing bang up job already. — CD Coffelt (@CDCoffelt) October 12, 2021

It appears he is succeeding. https://t.co/zgSMy6cyil — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 12, 2021

No sh!t. And if that fundamental change is a whole lot less money in our pockets, he’s being very successful. — AGM (@tonymatt9) October 12, 2021

From inflation to labor shortages to skyrocketing gas and food prices, our once-proud economy is being fundamentally transformed before our eyes.

Course, he's fundamentally ruining it. — Luis Machado (reserva) (@reserva_luis) October 12, 2021