It’s White House press briefing time, and the White House is a dumpster fire.

Jen Psaki’s definitely got her work cut out for her, and she’s handling it all just about as well as can be expected:

Jen Psaki says TX and FL governors are only fighting vaccine mandates because of “politics” not saving lives — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 12, 2021

Watch:

.@PressSec says that governors like Abbott and DeSantis are "putting politics ahead of public health" and are implementing policies that "prevent the saving of lives." pic.twitter.com/1vmeHDQnEx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 12, 2021

Ah, yes. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis are putting politics ahead of public health, and the Biden administration simply won’t stand for that.

A Democrat claiming this is like Evil Knieval complaining other people don't wear seat belts. — Joseph J Hantsch (@JJHantsch) October 12, 2021

"Politics ahead of public health" should be the tagline of this entire administration lmao — John Widow💀 (@JohnathonWillow) October 12, 2021

Seriously. What is this if not playing politics with COVID19?

.@PressSec once again cites COVID as a reason for Joe Biden's devastating poll numbers as the Biden administration's crises pile up. pic.twitter.com/KaQKhhAHRI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 12, 2021

COVID19 is still hurting the public, but it’s not what’s choking them. That honor belongs to inflation, soaring prices, labor shortages, and an utterly incompetent presidential administration. And rather than take accountability for these crises on behalf of Joe Biden and his administration, Jen Psaki is … putting politics above the economic health of the nation.

When Psaki accuses someone of something you can bet your 💰 that’s what she is doing 😂 — Hector (@RealtorHector) October 12, 2021

Projection.

Always with the projection. — surfmoma2 Save Our Kids (@surfmoma2) October 12, 2021

Always.