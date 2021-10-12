It’s White House press briefing time, and the White House is a dumpster fire.

Jen Psaki’s definitely got her work cut out for her, and she’s handling it all just about as well as can be expected:

Watch:

Trending

Ah, yes. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis are putting politics ahead of public health, and the Biden administration simply won’t stand for that.

Seriously. What is this if not playing politics with COVID19?

COVID19 is still hurting the public, but it’s not what’s choking them. That honor belongs to inflation, soaring prices, labor shortages, and an utterly incompetent presidential administration. And rather than take accountability for these crises on behalf of Joe Biden and his administration, Jen Psaki is … putting politics above the economic health of the nation.

Always.

