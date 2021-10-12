Project on Government Oversight senior fellow and former U.S. Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub cares very deeply about the climate crisis

If you won’t stop eating meat, you should probably stop talking about what the nation isn’t doing to address climate change. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 12, 2021

Got that, everybody?

THANK YOU. This is one of my biggest pet peeves 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) October 12, 2021

You know your take is brilliant when Asha Rangappa agrees with it.

I get that individual choice has been falsely sold as the cure for a long time. But 2 things can be true. We need structural change AND making a decision not to indulge in this destructive practice is the biggest difference you could make without fundamentally changing your life. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 12, 2021

How much oxygen does Walter Shaub suck up and how much carbon dioxide does he produce by getting worked up about people who like to eat meat sometimes? We guarantee he’s not doing the climate any favors, either.

Some bird-site users are Big Mad about this thread, so let me concede that I did not mean this literally. OF COURSE you should continue to advocate for climate change. My point was that we can do more and that individual responsibility is a thing that exists. But you knew that. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 12, 2021

Yes. We did know that, Walter. Individual responsibility is indeed a thing that exists, and you might want to try it sometime. You can start by minding your own damn business.

“Haha everyone is making fun of me, they must be Big Mad at my wonderful opinions, those silly bird users.” — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) October 12, 2021

You’re a tool, Walter.

Most normal humans don't wanna eat plants for the rest of their existence. Crazy, I know. — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) October 12, 2021

Most normal humans don't wanna eat plants for the rest of their existence. Crazy, I know. — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) October 12, 2021

And I say this as a man whose favorite meal is a good, healthy salad. — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) October 12, 2021

I'm on the Walt Shaub Diet Plan — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 12, 2021

Something tells us a lot of people are.

Dude eats his emotions and lives on Twitter 24/7. I’ll seek advice elsewhere. — Tᴏɴʏ! Tᴏɴɪ! Tᴏɴᴇ́! 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚔 (R.I.P.) 🕙 (@StarkTTT) October 12, 2021

***

Related:

‘HELL, YEAH, I’M BITTER!’ Liberal watchdog Walter Shaub is utterly ‘disgusted’ that Joe Biden broke his promise ‘to restore ethics to government’