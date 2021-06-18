Project on Government Oversight senior fellow and former U.S. Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub is not happy. He’s not happy at all.

Because, you see, despite the fact that Joe Biden came into office promising to clean up Donald Trump’s corruption, the new boss seems to be the same as the old boss. Perhaps even worse, in fact:

How could Joe Biden betray Walter Shaub this way? How could he betray us this way?

Is he better than Trump, though, Walter? Is he really?

Well, we could’ve told you that! Actually, we did. You guys just didn’t listen.

Walter doesn’t sound relieved, though. Sounds more like he’s trying to convince himself that he’s relieved so he doesn’t literally spontaneously combust out of anger.

Have fun storming the castle!

You’d think the Left’d be used to own goals by now. Oh well!

If only.

But not really.

We love the smell of schadenfreude in the morning.

