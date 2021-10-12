Jen Psaki knows many things.

She knows that it’s Republican governors like Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis, and not Democrats and the Biden administration, “putting politics above public health.”

And she knows that federal law unquestionably overrides state law:

She knows it, you guys:

As unquestionable as Jen’s assertion is, we can’t help but question it.

Yeah, we’re gonna need to see her work on this one.

Last time we checked.

Maybe Peter Doocy can ask her.

In short, Jen:

What Trump said.

