Jen Psaki knows many things.

She knows that it’s Republican governors like Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis, and not Democrats and the Biden administration, “putting politics above public health.”

And she knows that federal law unquestionably overrides state law:

"We know federal law overrides state law," says Jen Psaki about TX and FL state executive orders opposing vaccine mandates for businesses — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 12, 2021

She knows it, you guys:

PSAKI: "We know that federal law overrides state law." She goes on to say that this legal aspect is "unquestionable." pic.twitter.com/3NB4Dc5m8c — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 12, 2021

As unquestionable as Jen’s assertion is, we can’t help but question it.

What law? — Chris A. (@cmalex79) October 12, 2021

Anyone want to tell Jen Psaki what a) an actual mandate is, not just the threat of one and b) what an actual law is? Because that statement is so dim I'll wager the person making it needs only water and light for nutrition. https://t.co/XsmlShTa58 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 12, 2021

Did anybody follow up and ask her to cite exactly what “federal law” she’s referring to? https://t.co/Zj93pjrnso — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 12, 2021

10th Amendment says otherwise. — Abby J. Rat (@AbbyJRat) October 12, 2021

Has she actually read the Constitution? — LauraKMN (@papago1996) October 12, 2021

Did she study American government — Patrick Kelly (@pjkellyct) October 12, 2021

So much for states rights and federalism — HappyHourHero (@wjdp) October 12, 2021

UNCONSTITUTIONAL federal law doesn’t. The States did not create the Federal Government to usurp & do away with the States. https://t.co/vxRD34cCJz — Brandon Letsgo (@E__Strobel) October 12, 2021

