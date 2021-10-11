All we can say about this is: “It’s about damn time, Shaun King!”

Look at that badass right there. A white guy smoking weed. In a black-and-white photo. So gritty and real!

ur so cool man — hauntology (@paradoomer) October 11, 2021

So. Cool.

I've never seen anyone who looked less natural smoking weed 😂😂🚭 — Andrew🏳️‍🌈 (@ScootyPuffJr88) October 11, 2021

It gets worse pic.twitter.com/AC02STRb9q — vaya con dios (@VayaConDiosGL) October 11, 2021

If by “worse,” you mean “even cooler,” then yeah.

can’t imagine being like 47 years old and posting this and not seeing anything wrong with it https://t.co/TiroZEnTYm — ideology enjoyer (@based_cumboy) October 11, 2021

Still cannot believe this is a real human being lmao https://t.co/xTogQOZEGk — HauntingMerry (@HauntingMerry) October 11, 2021

the harder shaun king tries to look black the more white he looks https://t.co/72i5waSS3V — synthify🇺🇸🇨🇷™ (@synthify1) October 11, 2021

Maybe he’s hoping that people will feel sorry for him for trying so hard and send him money.