Last week, Disney+ announced a new documentary on American hero Dr. Anthony Fauci.

An unprecedented portrait of one of America’s most vital public servants. FAUCI, a Documentary from @NatGeo, is streaming October 6 only on #DisneyPlus. #FauciDoc pic.twitter.com/M9rOmSl3RQ — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 4, 2021

Well, October 6 has come and gone. How’s the documentary? Is it any good? Let’s check out Rotten Tomatoes and see what other people think of it:

Why did Rotten Tomatoes disable the audience score? pic.twitter.com/36uKaXZvtY — 🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 (@JoshLekach) October 10, 2021

Wait a sec … that’s weird. A 91% on the Tomatometer means that critics love it. And if the critics love it, the audience must love it, too, right?

Everything you see is a lie. None of what you see is real. https://t.co/WhbJEhKC8w — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 10, 2021

Why would Rotten Tomatoes try to keep the audience score under wraps?

Ohhhhh:

“URGENT” seems accurate, as “Fauci” is apparently on life support with the public.

Fauci audience score just dropped lmfao pic.twitter.com/CMNVrG2OrD — Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) October 11, 2021

Yikes. Well, now we understand.

1.9/10 from users on IMDB. 70 of 100 (Metascore) from the “critics” pic.twitter.com/ryRGefDTLk — Tyler Cardon (@TyCardon) October 10, 2021

It seems that the people have spoken … and they haven’t had anything nice to say.

You hate to see it. Almost as much as you hate to see this:

Damn. Dave Chappelle’s lookin’ pretty good to everyday Americans.

Looks like one America to me. https://t.co/ekSdbhKMht — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 11, 2021

One ‘merica.

Everyone seems pretty united except one group of people. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 11, 2021

Now, obviously, Rotten Tomatoes is not the sole arbiter of popularity, and it’s entirely possible that “Fauci” is just a victim of review-bombers. But the indisputable fact remains that Dave Chappelle has brought a whole lot more to the table than Anthony Fauci — and he’s much better at his job.