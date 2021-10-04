The idea that Dr. Anthony Fauci is a hero sounds like something out of a deranged fairy tale.

So it makes sense that this swoony new documentary about Fauci would stream on Disney+:

Good Lord.

We’re guessing no.

Trending

Nice one, Disney+.

Narrator: It was not, in fact, too harsh.

It’s uncanny, really.

They really do. It’s enough already.

Don’t force us to watch.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Anthony FauciCOVIDCOVID19DisneyDisney PlusdocumentaryNational Geographic