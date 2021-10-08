D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser isn’t finished taking the COVID19 pandemic very, very seriously:
Today, I extended the Public Emergency until January 7, 2022.
By extending the Public Emergency, the District can continue responding expeditiously and safely to COVID-19 and its ongoing impacts.
Learn more: https://t.co/WNhuBl828R pic.twitter.com/dvMLsAfWId
— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) October 8, 2021
More from WTOP:
The extension allows D.C. to continue to receive federal reimbursement funds, federal relief and recovery grants related to COVID-19, as well as entering or continuing participation in programs that help with the city’s response to the coronavirus. The order also keeps the District’s Emergency Operations Center partially or fully active at “the discretion of the City Administrator.”
The District will continue to maintain some of its COVID-19 preventive measures, including retaining sites for isolation and quarantine and programs for medically vulnerable people. Lastly, the city can continue issuing guidance to businesses and city agencies to “aid them in maintaining safe operations.”
This is for your own good, people of Washington D.C. Mayor Bowser’s only looking out for your best interests.
gov't by permanent emergency decree. So DC is like Cairo but without the history, cool architecture, food, and proximity to other places worth visiting. https://t.co/EefVU2Lksq
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 8, 2021
Heh.
Really, though, this is ridiculous.
This will literally never end until everyone decides to ignore the orders. They’re going to use flu season as an excuse to continue mask mandates and other restrictions. https://t.co/b0KL6DxVmf
— Tim Carney (@TPCarney) October 8, 2021
It's not about safety, just money and control at this point pic.twitter.com/CmXSmspvbH
— Brooks Boettner (@BrookstheUmp) October 8, 2021
https://t.co/huckFfX2of pic.twitter.com/5h0IXuSdFr
— Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) October 8, 2021
"We know that no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it. Power is not a means; it is an end." https://t.co/MYGtX3EuLp
— Robby Soave (@robbysoave) October 8, 2021
She'll never willingly let that order expire. Too much money and power tied to it. https://t.co/FWsk5ac6Ph
— Newest SEC member (@Tittlewk93) October 8, 2021
Hey, it’s important for Muriel Bowser to keep imposing restrictions. She needs stuff to violate, after all.
so in the next few days we should expect her to show up at some party without a mask again https://t.co/tT3hcuSxjk
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 8, 2021
Count on it.
***
Update:
