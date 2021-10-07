Yesterday, we told you about Georgetown Prof. Don Moynihan’s impressively stupid take on this tweet from Mike Pompeo on parents’ involvement in their children’s educations:

I think parents should decide what their children are taught in schools. That is all. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) October 5, 2021

Here’s Moynihan’s tweet again:

Well, in a shocking turn of events, “1619 Project” architect and Critical Race Theory fan Nikole Hannah-Jones doesn’t care for Pompeo’s tweet, either:

Believe it or not, it’s not just parents who pay for public schools and not just parents who have a vested interest in public schools. Public schools are a common good designed to create an informed citizenry in a multiracial democracy — two things I know you abhor. pic.twitter.com/yvsJpjfb10 — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) October 6, 2021

Because Mike Pompeo revels in ignorance and racism, right, Nikole? Such a clever rejoinder from such a clever woman.

Further, parents who think they alone should decide what children learn are free to homeschool. But those of us with kids in public school actually want professional educators and subject-matter experts to determine curricula. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) October 6, 2021

And they’re never talking about Black, Latino, Indigenous, Asian or LQBTQ parents when they say this. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) October 6, 2021

Actually, school choice proponents think Black, Latino, Indigenous, Asian, and LGBTQ parents should have a say in their children’s educations. Poor parents, too! But Nikole doesn’t want to talk about *those* people.

She's right: Public schools are about collective shaping of minds through government power. Why we need #schoolchoice now. https://t.co/bMZlj6gMgl — Neal McCluskey (@NealMcCluskey) October 7, 2021

You already have choice: Homeschool or pay tuition. https://t.co/7LNyUIqomv — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) October 7, 2021

Who has that choice, Nikole? Privileged liberals like you?

Shocked, I tell you, shocked, that she doesn’t understand this. https://t.co/7Srpxi0CMw — WillW (@adaptivetexan) October 7, 2021

Does she realize she comes off as elitist and privileged with this tweet or no? https://t.co/QRvEfA9e3r — Beks the Feral Corsetted Housewife (@BekahBunnie) October 7, 2021

Nikole Hannah-Jones has written convincingly on school segregation & its lingering effects. But the greatest contributing factor to segregation today is that kids without choice are trapped in schools based on a zip code. “Pay for private school” is quite the classist response. https://t.co/SkYp7zP66m — Billy Binion (@billybinion) October 7, 2021

.@TerryMcAuliffe couldn't have said it better himself. Democrats think parents should pay taxes and then shut up. https://t.co/ZXWR6zXUFQ — Garren Shipley (@GarrenShipley) October 7, 2021

In other words, one side gets the indoctrination they want with our tax money, and the other side has to work to go elsewhere *and* subsidize it. https://t.co/m5zQgzPMzq — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 7, 2021

It’s not home school or tuition. It’s home school AND tuition. Homeschooling parents are still forced to pay taxes to fund public schools. https://t.co/wpnt36xD4s — Eric Martin (@ericmartintx) October 7, 2021

This is an unrealistic choice for many working families. The left is just upset that parents are starting to speak up against activists who want to use America’s classrooms as venues to spread their liberal propaganda. https://t.co/zy2BrsN0zA — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) October 7, 2021

Strong take against single parent, working poor households. https://t.co/1WCFoBWivW — Jeremy Coleman (@jeremycoleman) October 7, 2021

Only rich people have that choice! Poor people don't. — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) October 7, 2021

"Be as wealthy as I am or suffer, peasant." https://t.co/ZT0CeaeM8L — Chalkboard Review (@ChalkBoardRev) October 7, 2021

No choice for the poors! https://t.co/sqi8ydarUG — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) October 7, 2021

Why do you hate poor people? https://t.co/MMDHe1Mq62 — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) October 7, 2021

None of them want poor people to have access to better schools. https://t.co/lGZIp6CVIw — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 7, 2021

Her solution works great for rich people though — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) October 7, 2021

“Can’t feed your kids? You already have a choice: surrender them to child protective services or pay for your own groceries.” https://t.co/jG4DnxnfPp — Max (@_hmsp) October 7, 2021

Tell me your are privileged without telling me your are privileged. https://t.co/e5XS7RZgs7 — Michael Mistflower (@vander_god) October 7, 2021

She’s privileged AF, if we’re being honest. She’s not being honest, though. That’s never been her strong suit.

It’s all in service to the educational unions which fund Democrat campaigns. All of it. Please don’t insult our intelligence by pretending otherwise. https://t.co/oBj0fzZAck — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) October 7, 2021

But what is Nikole Hannah-Jones if not a walking, talking insult to our intelligence?

