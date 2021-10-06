Scary news out of Arlington, Texas, today, where an 18-year-old reportedly opened fire at Timberview High School.

BREAKING: An unknown suspect apparently shot multiple people before fleeing the scene, according to an internal police briefing. The number of victims was not immediately clear. https://t.co/OVjzjttveh — ABC News (@ABC) October 6, 2021

LATEST: The "all clear" has been given at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas. Students are being escorted to another building to be reunited with their families, the Mansfield Independent School District says. https://t.co/oxCzD3tGpU — ABC News (@ABC) October 6, 2021

According to law enforcement, this was not a random incident.

BREAKING: Four people were hurt in a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas. The suspect, a student, fled the scene and is at large, authorities say, adding that this was not a random act of violence. https://t.co/SQ4gldBFmV — ABC News (@ABC) October 6, 2021

Law enforcement in presser says it was not a random incident: “we believe it was a student that got into a fight” re: Timberview, Mansfield ISD shooting in Arlington. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 6, 2021

More:

2 shot, 2 injured after gunfire erupts during a fight inside a classroom at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas pic.twitter.com/J1XhtymoLb — #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) October 6, 2021

The Arlington PD has posted information about the suspect in the hopes of tracking him down:

We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. pic.twitter.com/npaNVBDXRp — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

We hope that all who were injured make swift and full recoveries.

Meanwhile, something to keep in mind:

If you’re politicizing a school shooting while it’s in progress, you can shut all the way up. Schools are gun-free zones, so you’re proving nothing except criminals break laws. — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) October 6, 2021

To anyone thinking of politicizing this shooting … don’t.

So he got into a fight at school, and because he had a gun was able to shoot four people. Good work Dana — kat (@kathylandb2) October 6, 2021

Under 21 are barred from legal purchase and carry and 18 U.S.C. § 922(q)(2)(A) prohibits all carry on school grounds. Stop the grotesque exploitation of tragedy to be an ass on twitter. https://t.co/9UwfdWOnc4 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 6, 2021

***

Update:

Terrifying footage, purportedly from the fight that preceded the shooting and from the moment shots were fired:

The fight that led up to the shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington which is Mansfield ISD.#schoolshooting #ArlingtonTX #texasschool pic.twitter.com/2q1aA0cecZ — Young Malcolm X (@Hurrikane43) October 6, 2021