Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema made a grave and unforgivable mistake: she didn’t bend her knee to the mob.

After pro-illegal-immigration activists followed her into an ASU bathroom, where they harassed her and filmed her without her consent, Sen. Sinema not only didn’t apologize for having offended the protesters, but she had the nerve to condemn their actions.

That’s not how it was supposed to go. She was supposed to repent. If only she had, she might not have found herself the target of bitter, malicious mockery.

In today’s “Morning Jolt,” NRO’s Jim Geraghty took an insightful look at other political figures — including some liberals — who have been targeted by the Left for refusing to abide by the Left’s rules. Geraghty put the highlights into an excellent thread, which we wholeheartedly recommend reading (along with his always must-read “Morning Jolt”):

Remember how in early 2019, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz flirted with an independent bid for the presidency, and instantly, the Stephen Colberts of the world started joking about how terrible Starbucks was?https://t.co/pF7tL1QXN7 pic.twitter.com/KBXB4iOudH — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 5, 2021

Lots of big cultural figures who had never had a second thought about Schultz suddenly had extremely strong opinions about him and concluded that he was terrible and that his company was terrible. If Colbert had told the same joke a month earlier, no one would have understood it. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 5, 2021

The only thing Howard Schultz had done wrong was to represent a miniscule potential threat to either complicate or derail the Democrats’ effort to defeat Donald Trump. And for that, he had to be metaphorically destroyed. https://t.co/pF7tL1QXN7 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 5, 2021

Overnight, lots of big cultural figures sent the clear signal: You are not supposed to like Howard Schultz. He is bad. Not only are you a bad person if you even consider voting for him, you are a bad person for not instantly hating him the way we do.https://t.co/pF7tL1QXN7 pic.twitter.com/tJ05yeeEOY — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 5, 2021

The progressive Left — represented not just by Dem politicians but by activists, aligned groups, cultural figures, and certain journalists — operates on the mentality that anyone who stands in the way of them getting what they want must be destroyed.https://t.co/pF7tL1QXN7 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 5, 2021

Joe the Plumber. Brett Kavanaugh. The Little Sisters of the Poor. Brendan Eich. And right now, Kyrsten Sinema — who has never voted against the Biden administration’s position in the Senate — is the target of the progressive Left’s wrath.https://t.co/pF7tL1QXN7 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 5, 2021

You noticed it is suddenly okay to paint Sinema as a silly and shallow airhead who is obsessed with fashion, right?https://t.co/pF7tL1QXN7 pic.twitter.com/Yl16Mi5YFm — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 5, 2021

Oh, those silly women and their obsession with designer purses! Good thing he’s a leader of the Progressive Caucus, otherwise that remark might be considered sexist!https://t.co/pF7tL1QXN7 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 5, 2021

What was once considered sexist is now considered good and proper by liberal feminists.

One needn’t agree with all of Kyrsten Sinema’s positions in order to stick up for her right to be treated like a person.

Jim Geraghty’s perspective is far more fair than anything being championed by the so-called “progressive” Left. Almost as if the progressive Left could learn a lot from Jim Geraghty.