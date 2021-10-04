Illegal immigration activists followed Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and several ASU students into a bathroom yesterday, where they proceeded to harass and film her without her consent.

Today, she issued a statement on the incident:

Statement Following Events at ASU on Sunday pic.twitter.com/4d3BF9P8CO — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) October 4, 2021

Good for her.

Can't say I've agreed with the Senator over the years, but her statement below is spot-on. https://t.co/lvWhLyb4hv — Jeremy Davis (@jeremyndavis) October 4, 2021

Absolutely.

Sinema neatly notes the difference between legitimate petition & protest and the sort of direct action that is straight from the activist Left's textbook: https://t.co/uXdM4o9bxB — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 4, 2021

Because there is a difference. There is a line. And those protesters crossed it.

So it was even worse than what we saw. Wow. https://t.co/k7WbWIIM23 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 4, 2021

Heads need to roll. What happened was not OK.