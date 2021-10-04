Illegal immigration activists followed Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and several ASU students into a bathroom yesterday, where they proceeded to harass and film her without her consent.

Today, she issued a statement on the incident:

Good for her.

Absolutely.

Because there is a difference. There is a line. And those protesters crossed it.

Heads need to roll. What happened was not OK.

