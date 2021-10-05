Earlier, we told you about Christopher Rufo’s thread about Joe Biden’s DOJ targeting parents who oppose Critical Race Theory education in public schools.

BREAKING: Attorney General Merrick Garland has instructed the FBI to mobilize against parents who oppose critical race theory in public schools, citing "threats." The letter follows the National School Board Association's request to classify protests as "domestic terrorism." pic.twitter.com/NhPU03YOYq — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 4, 2021

Well, in a shocking turn of events, First Amendment advocate David French doesn’t really see a problem with it.

I am curious to hear what @DavidAFrench thinks about this — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) October 5, 2021

There are an alarming level of threats against local officials, and the threats tend to be directed at people who lack resources for personal security. If law enforcement investigates and prosecutes threats, good. If it attempts to prosecute protected speech, it will lose. — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 5, 2021

That sounds like a pretty lazy and disingenuous argument from French.

Why does the fed government have a role in this rather than municipal authorities? The blanket deployment of “law enforcement” here avoids the obvious: it’s insane to sic the feds on parents in the first place regardless of whether protected speech winds up getting prosecuted. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) October 5, 2021

There are threats and criminal actions that violate state law only, and in those circumstances state/local cops are the appropriate enforcement entity. There are threats and other criminal actions that violate federal law, and that implicates the DOJ. — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 5, 2021

But have we seen any evidence that such threats have taken place? Have the feds furnished any reason to believe they have? Or does this not look instead like a heavy-handed and highly politicized deployment of federal resources? — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) October 5, 2021

Yes, there is considerable evidence of threats, both directed at school board members and at private citizens. It's happened in my own county. A very partial list of incidents is here: https://t.co/fpevgCoDnH — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 5, 2021

Threats that justify DOJ? Or localized threats all over the country? Because this smells a whole lot like the powerful teachers unions convincing the Biden admin to try to intimidate angry parents. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) October 5, 2021

None of the evidence they provided justifies the involvement of federal authorities. pic.twitter.com/PA2RaHY1jt — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) October 5, 2021

David French is apparently too busy praising the Biden administration’s overreach to concern himself with evidence.

David French 2020: Trump sending the FBI to stop riots in Portland is the "death throes" of "local autonomy." David French 2021: Biden mobilizing the FBI against parents at school board meetings is good and proper. pic.twitter.com/gIb57ysCUr — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 5, 2021

In other words, intellectual consistency is not David French’s strong suit.

Picking on David French has become too easy — JR Weston (@JWeston2021) October 5, 2021

Feeling blessed by liberty rn https://t.co/iPSzxR96i2 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) October 5, 2021

Who needs liberals when you have conservatives like David French — Fleshyuwu (@fleshyuwu) October 5, 2021