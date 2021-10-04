Formerly relatively sane liberal Kirsten Powers is on a hell of a hot streak lately.

First, there was this:

Not easy to top, but Kirsten doesn’t like to back down from a challenge.

So she gave us this hot take on Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema being harassed and filmed by pro-illegal-immigration activists in an ASU bathroom:

This is not a trick question.

It’s also not a question that serious and/or intellectually honest person would ever ask.

Trending

Pretty darn stupid.

See, Kirsten, that’s what you should’ve tweeted.

Never too soon to start raising money for a worthy cause.

Editor’s note: The headline of this post has been altered to correct a typo in Sen. Sinema’s name. We apologize for the error.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bathroomdeportationdeportedgrandparentsharassedharassmentillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationimmigrantsimmigrationKirsten PowersKyrsten Sinema