Well, we’ve got good news for you, Kirsten Powers: we managed to find someone with an even worse “Kyrsten Sinema deserved to get followed into an ASU bathroom and harassed” take.

That take was awful, but it had nothing on this one from hardcore lefty political commentator and talk show host Kyle Kulinski:

And if you don’t wanna get dragged, don’t be like Kyle Kulinski.

That’s the most charitable way of putting it. But Kyle Kulinski’s take doesn’t really deserve a charitable read.

Trending

He’s a POS is what he is.

Just in case he does:

Gross.

Maybe Twitter doesn’t find Kulinski’s take disturbing, but we do.

Kyle’s sense of “logic” is completely warped.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bathroomBuild Back BetterBuild Back Better planfollowedharassmentKyle KulinskiKyrsten Sinemarestroom