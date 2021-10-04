Well, we’ve got good news for you, Kirsten Powers: we managed to find someone with an even worse “Kyrsten Sinema deserved to get followed into an ASU bathroom and harassed” take.

Which is worse: your grandparents being deported or being followed into a bathroom (bc you refused to stop and listen) by ppl desperate for your help? This is not a trick question. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) October 4, 2021

That take was awful, but it had nothing on this one from hardcore lefty political commentator and talk show host Kyle Kulinski:

If you don't wanna get followed in the bathroom maybe support the bill pic.twitter.com/9Z90fc1UCe — Secular Talk🎙 (@KyleKulinski) October 4, 2021

And if you don’t wanna get dragged, don’t be like Kyle Kulinski.

kinda victim-blamey here Kyle — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) October 4, 2021

That’s the most charitable way of putting it. But Kyle Kulinski’s take doesn’t really deserve a charitable read.

Trash. Absolute trash. https://t.co/TZnLmBPsSh — Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) October 4, 2021

you’re an idiot — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) October 4, 2021

He’s a POS is what he is.

You should delete this — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 4, 2021

Just in case he does:

Gross.

Why is @TwitterSafety allowing verified accounts to encourage stalking and harassment of female politicians in restrooms? https://t.co/gEh6DXYou7 — Whatever (@DRussell76) October 4, 2021

Maybe Twitter doesn’t find Kulinski’s take disturbing, but we do.

“Support the bill if you know what’s good for you.” https://t.co/cAdAWIyyxh — Article V Convention of States please (@philthatremains) October 4, 2021

“If women don’t want me following them into the bathroom with a camera, they should do what I want” https://t.co/aP2yUeOjm5 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) October 4, 2021

"Maybe you shouldn't have worn that skirt." Same vibe. https://t.co/Z8XBoPbKxk — Sith Khan (@sithkhan) October 4, 2021

If you don't wanna get raped, maybe just wear a longer skirt, you slut https://t.co/jL1rhQnpRO — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) October 4, 2021

“If you didn’t want a black eye maybe you should have stayed in the kitchen.” Same energy. https://t.co/GfI9As7VYB — They Call Me Ralph (@NewRandomGeek) October 4, 2021

GP "If you want your husband to stop beating you, you should do exactly what he says." Same logic. https://t.co/cUn7sZajO5 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 4, 2021

Kyle’s sense of “logic” is completely warped.

Siri: Show me a progressive misogynist mansplaining in order to victim blame a political enemy who had her privacy egregiously violated. https://t.co/C3RbaSfs7r — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 4, 2021

Had anyone ever told you that you are an awful human being? I'll be happy to follow you to the bathroom and tell you that you are. https://t.co/FJTrKQGdLj — Rage Against The Vaccine (@Machovell1an) October 4, 2021

Dear men, I see you defending following a woman into the bathroom and filming her. Do that to the wrong woman and see what happens. Signed, sane women — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) October 4, 2021