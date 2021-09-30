Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley informed us today that pro-life laws are “rooted in patriarchy and white supremacy,” which is why they hurt LGBT people, BIPOC, immigrants, and the disabled the most. Pressley’s sentiments were echoed by Texas Equal Access Fund community organizer and abortion activist Maleeha Aziz:

Abortion activist Maleeha Aziz: Prohibiting taxpayer funding for abortion is "classist" and "racist" … "it fills me with rage" pic.twitter.com/TLAvjy8S3n — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2021

These are stupid and ignorant statements, of course, but as we’ve learned by now, it can always get much, much worse.

That’s where Texas OB/GYN and abortion provider Dr. Ghazaleh Moayedi comes in:

Dr. Ghazaleh Moayedi: “Abortion is a blessing; abortion is an act of love; abortion is freedom” pic.twitter.com/nkQ8L0ILRW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2021

Well, that’s certainly one way to look at it …

I was told that nobody was for abortion, just choice. — Joel Watson Jr (@JoelWatsonJr) September 30, 2021

Remember "safe, legal, and rare?" — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 30, 2021

We remember. We knew it was a crock back then, too, just like it is today.

I don't know if these people have overplayed their hand just a bit on this issue but I'm guessing this is pretty close to doing it. https://t.co/ibfgkDh9dv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 30, 2021

They’re not even trying to hide it. They’re actively advocating for the right to kill innocent unborn children, knowing full well that abortions are rarely performed to save the mother’s (or birthing person’s) life and frequently performed for the purpose of later-stage birth control.

War Is Peace. Freedom Is Slavery. Ignorance Is Strength. — John Brandt (@JohnBrandtLHN) September 30, 2021

“Death is life, pain is joy, subjugation is liberty,” she added https://t.co/798CFkRI9r — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2021

No woman who values life — her own or her unborn child’s — should ever be “cared” for by Dr. Moayedi. She’s a monster.