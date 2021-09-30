Socialist Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley is very concerned about what pro-life laws mean for birthing people like her as well as for pregnant people and those considering becoming pregnant people.

.@AyannaPressley: Pro-life laws hurt “our lowest income sisters, our queer, trans and nonbinary siblings; black, Latinx, AAPI, immigrants, disabled & indigenous folks. And none of this is happenstance … These bans are rooted in a patriarchy and white supremacy." pic.twitter.com/Li5XOrclPt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2021

Well, Planned Parenthood is certainly rooted in white supremacy.

Wait till she finds out about Margaret Sanger. — Chris Sheeren (@chrissheeren) September 30, 2021

But Ayanna Pressley has no time for inconvenient truths.

We’re trying to wrap our heads around the idea that pro-life laws hurt communities in which unborn children are more likely to be aborted. Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion organizations advocate for being able to abort unborn minority children, unborn disabled children, and, if there were prenatal testing for unborn LGBT children, you can bet that they’d advocate for being able to abort those kids, too. It literally makes no sense.

Explain to me how advocating for fewer Black people in the world is justice. I'll wait. You can't just name all the oppressed groups you can think of and then pretend that's a call to justice. PLEASE SHOW YOUR WORK. https://t.co/7WwXFOBeSz — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) September 30, 2021

No need to wait. Ayanna Pressley has made it very clear how she comes up with this stuff:

Out of her ever-loving mind.

Did she connect pro life to climate change? There must be a way — SchmoopyBird (@AhmadGarza3) September 30, 2021

She forgot climate change 😁 — Mimi Muteshi 🇰🇪 🇺🇸 (@MimiMuteshi) September 30, 2021

And here I thought she was going to blame infrastructure and climate change. I guess that’s next week — Todd Martin (@tmartin26) September 30, 2021

Guess we’ll just have to stay tuned.