Socialist Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley is very concerned about what pro-life laws mean for birthing people like her as well as for pregnant people and those considering becoming pregnant people.

Well, Planned Parenthood is certainly rooted in white supremacy.

But Ayanna Pressley has no time for inconvenient truths.

We’re trying to wrap our heads around the idea that pro-life laws hurt communities in which unborn children are more likely to be aborted. Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion organizations advocate for being able to abort unborn minority children, unborn disabled children, and, if there were prenatal testing for unborn LGBT children, you can bet that they’d advocate for being able to abort those kids, too. It literally makes no sense.

No need to wait. Ayanna Pressley has made it very clear how she comes up with this stuff:

Out of her ever-loving mind.

Guess we’ll just have to stay tuned.

