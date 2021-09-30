Because they follow the science, the CDC issued an urgent health advisory, recommending that pregnant women get the COVID19 vaccine.

Sorry … did we say “pregnant women”? Our mistake. It’s “pregnant people.” Of course:

CDC issues urgent health advisory, strongly recommends #COVID19 vaccination for those pregnant, recently pregnant or trying to become pregnant or who might become pregnant in the future to prevent serious illness, deaths, & adverse pregnancy outcomes. https://t.co/UmM8L5YSNd pic.twitter.com/HOiZNGyLpm — CDC (@CDCgov) September 29, 2021

What is a woman, really? Gender is a social construct, after all.

CDC issues urgent advisory "strongly" encouraging pregnant people to get COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/cx5KAz2YRW pic.twitter.com/HuXxstLyMa — The Hill (@thehill) September 30, 2021

The Hill is really taking this whole “pregnant people” thing seriously:

Groups like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine also recommended pregnant people get vaccinated against COVID-19. Pregnant and recently pregnant people are more likely to get severely ill with COVID-19 compared with non-pregnant people, CDC said. Cases of COVID-19 in symptomatic, pregnant people have a two-fold risk of admission into intensive care and a 70 percent increased risk of death. Additionally, pregnant people with COVID-19 are at increased risk of preterm birth and might be at increased risk of other adverse pregnancy outcomes, compared with pregnant people without COVID-19.

Their article is absolutely littered with “pregnant people” (and one “pregnant persons.”). This stuff is really catching on!

MSNBC:

The greatest trick the patriarchy ever played was making dumbfuck libs and leftists believe erasing women is "progressive" pic.twitter.com/yQYprwXJOY — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) September 30, 2021

NPR:

Heard a segment on NPR today about “pregnant people” and wondered if it’s an official style guide change or just a few woke reporters. Still, amazing how quickly this is catching on despite how many bodies with brains seem to hate it. https://t.co/jinoYhcJER — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) September 29, 2021

And countless more woke media outlets where those came from.

I mean it really shouldn’t be surprising considering the adoption of other wildly unpopular terms like “Latinx” in the media but it does make me wonder who this is for. — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) September 29, 2021

The CDC & Biden admin wrote it and journalists all just jumped into line without questioning it. It's kind of amazing how fast they all just adopted the terminology without even once questioning it. https://t.co/jkYqgQOWUe — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 30, 2021

Who are the media to question The Science™? Especially at a time like this. The CDC has been rock-solid throughout this whole pandemic. So if they say that it’s not just women who can get pregnant, well, we need to just accept that as reality, even if it sounds completely anti-science and straight-up insane.

Pregnant "people"? What about those who identify as animals? The Hill should be more inclusive — Cody Arnold 🌐 (@CodyMArnold) September 30, 2021

You have a couple MEN go deep undercover and chop off their balls, then dictate what terms to substitute for "women" Genius, brave and genius — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) September 30, 2021

We’re being sarcastic, of course. “Pregnant people” is an absolutely asinine and ridiculous term that, aside from going against basic biology, serves to further the progressive agenda of erasing women.

Women. They are called women. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) September 29, 2021

Yes, we said “women.” Because men can’t get pregnant, no matter how badly they want to.

Hot Take: “Woman” is to “Birthing a baby” as “Not a Woman” is to “Not birthing a baby” — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) September 30, 2021

Lol!! And they wonder why people might be hesitant to get vaccinated. Who is listening to scientist that doesn’t know the difference between male and female ?? — Dr. Matt Pickell (@mattpickell) September 30, 2021

if you don’t understand science well enough to call us women, you don’t get to offer medical advice https://t.co/pHwdYsFyxL — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) September 30, 2021

***

