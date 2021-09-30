Because they follow the science, the CDC issued an urgent health advisory, recommending that pregnant women get the COVID19 vaccine.

Sorry … did we say “pregnant women”? Our mistake. It’s “pregnant people.” Of course:

What is a woman, really? Gender is a social construct, after all.

The Hill is really taking this whole “pregnant people” thing seriously:

Groups like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine also recommended pregnant people get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Pregnant and recently pregnant people are more likely to get severely ill with COVID-19 compared with non-pregnant people, CDC said. Cases of COVID-19 in symptomatic, pregnant people have a two-fold risk of admission into intensive care and a 70 percent increased risk of death.

Additionally, pregnant people with COVID-19 are at increased risk of preterm birth and might be at increased risk of other adverse pregnancy outcomes, compared with pregnant people without COVID-19.

Their article is absolutely littered with “pregnant people” (and one “pregnant persons.”). This stuff is really catching on!

MSNBC:

NPR:

And countless more woke media outlets where those came from.

Who are the media to question The Science™? Especially at a time like this. The CDC has been rock-solid throughout this whole pandemic. So if they say that it’s not just women who can get pregnant, well, we need to just accept that as reality, even if it sounds completely anti-science and straight-up insane.

We’re being sarcastic, of course. “Pregnant people” is an absolutely asinine and ridiculous term that, aside from going against basic biology, serves to further the progressive agenda of erasing women.

Yes, we said “women.” Because men can’t get pregnant, no matter how badly they want to.

***

