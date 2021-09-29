Self-proclaimed “renowned thought-leader” Matthew Dowd is running for Lieutenant Governor of Texas. As a Democrat in Texas, he’s already got his work cut out for him.

And as a Democrat in Texas with a problematic Twitter history, he’s just an all-around piece of work.

Matthew Dowd right now on twitter: pic.twitter.com/VIMgRn84p8 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 29, 2021

Fact-check: true.

Matthew Dowd had 180,000 tweets in late May 2021. Now he has less than 5,000 tweets. What is he hiding? pic.twitter.com/ToNLumznbF — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) September 29, 2021

if he's a "renowned thought leader" why did he delete 175,000 tweets https://t.co/mBK6E92UZA — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) September 29, 2021

What’s the deal?

Why would a thought leader like Matthew Dowd delete this tweet? https://t.co/RA9H0LhVnJ pic.twitter.com/CHQQ4fOhmx — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) September 29, 2021

Let's not forget this tweet! pic.twitter.com/N5KPx8ipw9 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 29, 2021

coming to a Texas race near you pic.twitter.com/eOyLyaKdfw — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 29, 2021

This was just a month ago pic.twitter.com/oOTg1tU01u — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 29, 2021

Apparently there are at least 174,997 more screenshots where those came from.