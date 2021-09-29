Self-proclaimed “renowned thought-leader” Matthew Dowd is running for Lieutenant Governor of Texas. As a Democrat in Texas, he’s already got his work cut out for him.

And as a Democrat in Texas with a problematic Twitter history, he’s just an all-around piece of work.

Fact-check: true.

What’s the deal?

Apparently there are at least 174,997 more screenshots where those came from.

