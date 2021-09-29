As we told you earlier, the brilliant Matthew Dowd has announced his candidacy for Lieutenant Governor of Texas. As a Democrat, of course. Because when it comes to brilliance, Democrats can’t be beat.

Did we mention that Matthew Dowd is brilliant? Because Matthew Dowd has mentioned it. It’s on his website and everything! Well, essentially.

While technically Dowd doesn’t use the word “brilliant” on his “About” page, what he does say collectively screams “Matthew Dowd is brilliant, you guys! Really and truly brilliant!”

Have a look:

On @matthewjdowd’s website, his political description sounds like he’s running a cult rather than running for office 😬 pic.twitter.com/WAxuJJpCUJ — e-beth (@ebeth360) September 29, 2021

What a renaissance man.

This is incredible content. https://t.co/UqGFVzrF8P — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 29, 2021

And you’d better believe we’re here for it.

Where’s the lie? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 29, 2021

Snort.

He forgot to add the adultery part in there. — The Jorster (@jorster) September 29, 2021

Hey, man. He’s got to leave some stuff out if he’s going to keep his bio short and sweet.

When I think of people highly respected for their spiritual insights, Dowd is definitely the first name that comes to mind. 😂 — John B. Connally (@JohnBConnallyJ1) September 29, 2021

It makes sense. Considering he's blocked the entirety of Twitter, I imagine his campaigning will consist of handing out pamphlets at DFW, Hare Krishna-style — Allan (@AllanRicharz) September 29, 2021

Hey, man. Whatever it takes. Because Beto O’Rourke can’t be Texas Governor without the awesome power of Matthew Dowd’s widely respected influential and visionary and spiritual voice behind him.

Matthew Dowd says he’s running for TX Lt Gov to restore “common decency.” This is the same guy who attacked @mkhammer as having “no joy” while grieving her deceased husband, @JaniceDean for fighting for her dead in-laws & me for stdg up for NBC harassmt victims. Decency? Please. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 29, 2021