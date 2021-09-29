Twitchy regular Matthew Dowd announced this morning that he’s running for the *Dem* nomination for Lieutenant Governor of Texas:

He was, of course, a former adviser to President George W. Bush:

And he did argue that it’s time for “white male Christians” should “take it upon ourselves to step back and give more people who don’t look like us access to the levers of power” so we’re interested to know why he thinks he should hold this office:

He’s also a friend of Beto O’Rourke, which would make an all white male Christian ticket if he runs, too:

Dowd has worked for Texas Dems in the past:

He’ll face former Biden campaign adviser Mike Collier in the primary:

