Twitchy regular Matthew Dowd announced this morning that he’s running for the *Dem* nomination for Lieutenant Governor of Texas:

Sisters/brothers, I am running for Lt. Gov of Texas. We must remove the cruel and craven GOP incumbent. I can't do this alone. I need your help. We are up against large sums of money. I hope you will contribute. https://t.co/O0FiIe1HlQ pic.twitter.com/jfCj3fW8bN — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) September 29, 2021

He was, of course, a former adviser to President George W. Bush:

Wow. Former Bush 43 strategist @matthewjdowd, now running for statewide office in Texas as a Democrat. Did not see that one coming. https://t.co/Jaz4d4SGgZ — Jill Lawrence (@JillDLawrence) September 29, 2021

And he did argue that it’s time for “white male Christians” should “take it upon ourselves to step back and give more people who don’t look like us access to the levers of power” so we’re interested to know why he thinks he should hold this office:

After writing this column, Matthew Dowd is… running for Lt. Governor of Texas. pic.twitter.com/Qx4JZxsC3s — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) September 29, 2021

He’s also a friend of Beto O’Rourke, which would make an all white male Christian ticket if he runs, too:

never said that. and already said wouldn't run for Governor. Beto is a friend of mine. https://t.co/JnZTgJTVJm — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) September 21, 2021

Dowd has worked for Texas Dems in the past:

In 1990 @matthewjdowd worked with us to elect my mother Ann Richards Governor of Texas. He believes in public service and that government should serve people – and he’s running for Lt. Governor. This is great news for all Texans. ⭐️ https://t.co/fP0swK8VLR — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) September 29, 2021

He’ll face former Biden campaign adviser Mike Collier in the primary:

Into the arena goes Dowd, who called Dem donors last week. First he has to get past @CollierForTexas, who gave @DanPatrick a scare in 2018. Intriguing race. https://t.co/ZyzkoNpYE9 — Robert Draper (@DraperRobert) September 29, 2021

