Earlier this week, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona made the case for masking in schools:

Let Secretary Cardona tell you what the science says. Trust him on this.

 

Trending

The evidence is clear! Or is it?

Well? Is it?

Huh.

Mr. Secretary, did you actually look closely at that North Carolina “study”?

“Should not be used to guide clinical practice.” Uh-oh, Miguel!

And how about the Wisconsin study that Cardona cites as evidence that masking in schools reduces transmission? Shall we go to the lead author of that study, one Dr. Tracy Høeg, MD, PhD?

Let’s:

How interesting!

Welp.

Got anything to say, Secretary Cardona?

***

Related:

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona thanks Randi Weingarten ‘for supporting getting back to in-person learning safely & quickly’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: childrenCOVIDCOVID19Dr. Tracy HøegEducation SecretarykidsmaskingmasksMiguel Cardonaschoolschoolssciencestudytransmission