There’s really nothing at all to add to this tweet from Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, in which he retweets a New York Times story about American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten saying that “schools must be open” in the fall. Cardona apparently believes that’s support for getting back to in-person instruction “quickly.”

Thank you @rweingarten and the 1.7 million @AFT educators for supporting getting back to in-person learning safely & quickly. https://t.co/zgNyd27F1g — Secretary Miguel Cardona (@SecCardona) May 13, 2021

Are you high? — susie (@susield22) May 14, 2021

Clown tweet, bro. — JayT (@jaytbones) May 14, 2021

Quickly? It’s been 14 months — Amy Pate (@aqpate) May 13, 2021

Exactly, this tweet by @SecCardona is so tone deaf it's disgusting. — NYC State of Mind (@NYC_stateofmind) May 13, 2021

they fought to keep schools closed for over a year. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) May 14, 2021

It's ridiculous — Neal McCluskey (@NealMcCluskey) May 14, 2021

This is a sick joke. This woman has done everything in her power to keep kids out of schools, including directly influencing the latest CDC guidelines. — Your mom (@thsuburbanmommy) May 13, 2021

Quickly… pic.twitter.com/7b7TzOaLVr — Zoom in School is NOT Opening Schools (@MsVeesGarden) May 13, 2021

pic.twitter.com/OQ8DPAj8pk — Moms for Free Appropriate Public-funded Education (@moms4FAPE) May 13, 2021

No thanks to @rweingarten

She’s been locking kids out of schools for over a year. She’s trying to change the narrative and parents won’t be fooled. — PLA_Blue_ (@PLA_Blue_) May 13, 2021

Seriously? Are you kidding? They held schools closed for ransom and priority vaccine access. She and AFT deserve NO accolades. — arlington angry mom (@angryarlmom) May 13, 2021

Good lord are you kidding me? — astroglide (@Astroglide13) May 14, 2021

What a weak tool you are. — John from FL (@CowFan01) May 14, 2021

You’re embarrassing yourself with your groveling — Elana Yaron Fishbein (@NoLeftTurnElana) May 14, 2021

This ranting Communist is the main reason schools are closed. — Winston Smith (@OceaniaRm101) May 13, 2021

It was safe to do it a year ago when the rest of the country did it and nobody got sick. — charlie ⚾ in line for gas (@floggingcholly) May 14, 2021

You can't be this dumb, bro. — ButterFriedCrisco (@fried_crisco) May 14, 2021

This is an insult to every mother and father whose child was denied an education this year thanks to Weingarten and her vampiric union. — Scalito (@ScalitoG) May 14, 2021

Polling must have been awful for such a 180. Parents (and voters) will remember your betrayal. — R O B (@pursuingdavid) May 14, 2021

Just a year late… She has had a direct role in the suicide epidemic of children over the past year. She takes the mandatory membership dues paid by teachers and gives millions to your party though so you value her opinion over that of parents and kids. Truly despicable. — Cal Honeycamp (@Hooch02984404) May 14, 2021

This is a very stupid tweet. — The Laugher (@Laughing_Jae) May 14, 2021

Assclown simp — elderzweibel (@elderzweibel) May 14, 2021

Unbelievable.

Related: