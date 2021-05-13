There’s really nothing at all to add to this tweet from Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, in which he retweets a New York Times story about American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten saying that “schools must be open” in the fall. Cardona apparently believes that’s support for getting back to in-person instruction “quickly.”

Unbelievable.

