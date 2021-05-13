There’s really nothing at all to add to this tweet from Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, in which he retweets a New York Times story about American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten saying that “schools must be open” in the fall. Cardona apparently believes that’s support for getting back to in-person instruction “quickly.”
Thank you @rweingarten and the 1.7 million @AFT educators for supporting getting back to in-person learning safely & quickly. https://t.co/zgNyd27F1g
— Secretary Miguel Cardona (@SecCardona) May 13, 2021
Are you high?
— susie (@susield22) May 14, 2021
Clown tweet, bro.
— JayT (@jaytbones) May 14, 2021
Quickly? It’s been 14 months
— Amy Pate (@aqpate) May 13, 2021
Exactly, this tweet by @SecCardona is so tone deaf it's disgusting.
— NYC State of Mind (@NYC_stateofmind) May 13, 2021
they fought to keep schools closed for over a year.
— Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) May 14, 2021
It's ridiculous
— Neal McCluskey (@NealMcCluskey) May 14, 2021
This is a sick joke. This woman has done everything in her power to keep kids out of schools, including directly influencing the latest CDC guidelines.
— Your mom (@thsuburbanmommy) May 13, 2021
I guess it’s all relative…@ReopenCASchools pic.twitter.com/CV9oUd1UqL
— Ginny Merrifield (@GRM84) May 13, 2021
Quickly… pic.twitter.com/7b7TzOaLVr
— Zoom in School is NOT Opening Schools (@MsVeesGarden) May 13, 2021
— OpenFCPS (@OpenFCPS2020) May 13, 2021
— Moms for Free Appropriate Public-funded Education (@moms4FAPE) May 13, 2021
— CommonSense (@CommonS38855867) May 13, 2021
— moneyball4sci (@moneyball4sci) May 13, 2021
No thanks to @rweingarten
She’s been locking kids out of schools for over a year. She’s trying to change the narrative and parents won’t be fooled.
— PLA_Blue_ (@PLA_Blue_) May 13, 2021
— LCPS Can Do Better (@LCPSDoBetter) May 13, 2021
Seriously? Are you kidding? They held schools closed for ransom and priority vaccine access. She and AFT deserve NO accolades.
— arlington angry mom (@angryarlmom) May 13, 2021
Good lord are you kidding me?
— astroglide (@Astroglide13) May 14, 2021
What a weak tool you are.
— John from FL (@CowFan01) May 14, 2021
You’re embarrassing yourself with your groveling
— Elana Yaron Fishbein (@NoLeftTurnElana) May 14, 2021
This ranting Communist is the main reason schools are closed.
— Winston Smith (@OceaniaRm101) May 13, 2021
It was safe to do it a year ago when the rest of the country did it and nobody got sick.
— charlie ⚾ in line for gas (@floggingcholly) May 14, 2021
You can't be this dumb, bro.
— ButterFriedCrisco (@fried_crisco) May 14, 2021
This is an insult to every mother and father whose child was denied an education this year thanks to Weingarten and her vampiric union.
— Scalito (@ScalitoG) May 14, 2021
Polling must have been awful for such a 180. Parents (and voters) will remember your betrayal.
— R O B (@pursuingdavid) May 14, 2021
Just a year late…
She has had a direct role in the suicide epidemic of children over the past year.
She takes the mandatory membership dues paid by teachers and gives millions to your party though so you value her opinion over that of parents and kids.
Truly despicable.
— Cal Honeycamp (@Hooch02984404) May 14, 2021
This is a very stupid tweet.
— The Laugher (@Laughing_Jae) May 14, 2021
Assclown simp
— elderzweibel (@elderzweibel) May 14, 2021
Unbelievable.
