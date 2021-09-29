While testifying today on the Afghanistan withdrawal, CENTCOM Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie took “full responsibility” for the botched drone strike that killed innocent Afghan civilians, including children.

But that wasn’t all he had to say on the subject of drone strikes:

In a second US drone strike in #Afghanistan in the waning days of the US evacuation, US killed "a facilitator" for #ISIS–#Khorasan, per @CENTCOM's Gen McKenzie — Jeff Seldin (@jseldin) September 29, 2021

Sounds good so far … what’s the rest of the story?

"It was a good strike. We got someone who while not directly involved in the attack on Abbey Gate on the 26th certainly fell within that circle" per @CENTCOM's Gen McKenzie — Jeff Seldin (@jseldin) September 29, 2021

Wait a minute …

Gen. McKenzie admits ISIS-K "facilitator" killed in U.S. drone strike in Nangarhar Province was "not directly involved" in suicide attack that killed 13 American troops at Kabul airport. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) September 29, 2021

Oh.

And we know for a fact he was actually ISIS? https://t.co/NG422a8SpE — Patrick Ishmael (@patrickishmael) September 29, 2021

Well, probably. He probably was. Hopefully. Maybe.

I am shocked, I tell you. Shocked. https://t.co/kfUwDwzt0e — The H2 (@TheH2) September 29, 2021

What does this mean? — based retard (@HeckinRetard) September 29, 2021

It was probably some kid. — Trump’s Doge (@trump_democrat) September 29, 2021

Yikes. Let’s hope not. But you never know with these guys.

In case you’re capacity for humiliation wasn’t already tested to the brink. https://t.co/UWNNbnqgW0 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 29, 2021

We’ve got some serious secondhand embarrassment happening right now.

Pentagon really having a tough time now that they're being asked questions about who they are killing. https://t.co/bpO6RZ5ZZL — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) September 29, 2021

In other words: Biden's highly vaunted over-the-horizon strategy of dealing with terror threats in Afghanistan is a complete failure. So far it cost lives of 10 innocents civilians and killed some low level ISIS-K nobody just to pretend US is still capable of doing something. — Concerned Crab (@akucharczyk) September 29, 2021

It’s obvious @JoeBiden made 2 drone strikes for headlines only. Now those headlines have turned their aim towards him. We can’t let this go unchecked, forgotten. https://t.co/oa2unKk2tB — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) September 29, 2021

Surely someone ultimately has to answer for this, right?

Cool. Very cool. So who is resigning? https://t.co/RK6qOUK572 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 29, 2021

They’ll have to get back to you on that.