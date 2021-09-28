Sometimes a lie is so bad, it’s just too hard to ignore. That’s apparently the case for the New York Times’ Peter Baker, who recalled when Joe Biden said no one in the military advised him to maintain U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan.

August Stephanopoulos: “So no one told — your military advisers did not tell you, 'No, we should just keep 2,500 troops’…?" Biden: “No. No one said that to me that I can recall.” Today McKenzie: "I recommended that we maintain 2,500 troops in Afghanistan." — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) September 28, 2021

Both Generals McKenzie and Milley contradicted Biden’s earlier statement. Basically, Joe Biden looks bad. Really bad.

Understandably, White House comms director Kate Bedingfield is giving it her all when it comes to damage control:

You cut off George's question, @peterbakernyt – look at the full transcript. @POTUS said that the advice "was split" and that his military advisers did not say that they could maintain stability at 2500 without a return to direct conflict – which both Generals reiterated today https://t.co/nUk5GNJhu4 — Kate Bedingfield (@WHCommsDir) September 28, 2021

STEPHANOPOULOS: But your top military advisors warned against withdrawing on this timeline. They wanted you to keep about 2,500 troops. BIDEN: No, they didn't. It was split. That wasn't true. That wasn't true.https://t.co/1WQKMwyqB0 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 28, 2021

Biden is on video saying exactly what Kate Bedingfield is trying to make us forget he said. But we suppose she’s just trying to do her job.

Just like Jennifer Rubin is trying to do her job.

"We heard the truth from our President. Why are these generals lying?"

– Incoming Jen Rubin tweet. To be retweeted by Ron Klain. — Holden (@Holden114) September 28, 2021

Ask and ye shall receive:

George's complete question : ""Your military advisers did not tell you, 'No, we should just keep 2,500 troops. It's been a stable situation for the last several years." It's the last sentence that was false and generals likely never said to Biden. — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 28, 2021

Next – "he clearly paused mid-sentence on this occasion & Biden didn't recall a pause in the original sentence" — DMac (@DarrenMcKee5) September 28, 2021

Do your arms get tired from carrying water for Joe? — LeyHijo (@leyhijo7) September 28, 2021

I bet your knees hurt — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 28, 2021

That doesn't change the meaning of the question you sad, sad person. — Joshua Trujillo (@yeshuatrujillo) September 28, 2021

How far you have fallen, Jen. Sad — Cowboy🤠⚡️ (@zaximus78) September 28, 2021

Jen Rubin accusing Makenzie of perjury under oath is a fun new one. https://t.co/v2HQpvjKDW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 28, 2021

She’s thirsty for it. So thirsty. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) September 28, 2021

