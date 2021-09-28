Sometimes a lie is so bad, it’s just too hard to ignore. That’s apparently the case for the New York Times’ Peter Baker, who recalled when Joe Biden said no one in the military advised him to maintain U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan.

Both Generals McKenzie and Milley contradicted Biden’s earlier statement. Basically, Joe Biden looks bad. Really bad.

Understandably, White House comms director Kate Bedingfield is giving it her all when it comes to damage control:

Bless her heart.

Trending

Biden is on video saying exactly what Kate Bedingfield is trying to make us forget he said. But we suppose she’s just trying to do her job.

Just like Jennifer Rubin is trying to do her job.

Ask and ye shall receive:

Oh come now, Jen. Surely you can do better than that! Lord knows you’ve had plenty of practice.

Why didn’t you think of that, Jen?

We imagine you get used to the pain after a while.

It is sad. Doesn’t mean we can’t find something fun about it, though:

Wheeee!

Stay tuned for that.

Positively parched.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AfghanistanGeorge StephanopoulosJoe BidenKate BedingfieldPeter BakerWashington Postwithdrawal