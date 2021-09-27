Frederick Joseph is just so very sorry that a woman had to get fired because she was rude to him and he doxxed her.

Joseph is not sorry, of course. But at least he’s pretending he is.

Know who’s not pretending to be sorry? The once-mighty legal mind, Ken White, also known as @Popehat.

Good ol’ @Popehat thinks Emma had it coming to her, and Frederick did the right thing in sharing her name and employer with all of his Twitter followers and reaching out to said employer to get her fired:

Trending

Ken White is a garbage person, in case you missed it.

He’s been on a downward trajectory at least since Donald Trump showed up.

We’re starting to wonder if it was ever really intact to begin with.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: cancel culturedoxxeddoxxingfiredFrederick JosephKen WhitePopehat