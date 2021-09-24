After the House voted yesterday overwhelmingly in support of funding Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, it was only natural that the New York Times would cover it. And they did:

The House on Thursday approved $1 billion in new funding for Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system. The move came after a group of progressive Democrats revolted, effectively threatening to shut down the government rather than support the money.https://t.co/VmO1nUfz1y — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 23, 2021

But that’s not all the New York Times did in their coverage.

When it came time to talk about AOC’s little sobbing sesh, the language got a bit more … colorful. Have a look:

What are we doing here, NYT? pic.twitter.com/5OKtF5IYPn — Judah Bernstein (@JMB0517) September 24, 2021

Quite a paragraph, no?

Caught between their principles and their…rabbis? Are the rabbis being mean to the Squad? Did AOC switch her vote because she was afraid she'd get in trouble and miss Shabbos Party? She was supposed to be the ima this week! pic.twitter.com/5KfAiQyyH9 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 24, 2021

We’ll say this much for the New York Times: they’ve got chutzpah. Just broadcasting their antisemitism openly, for all the world to see.

Times editor forgot to take out the open antisemitism. Whoops! https://t.co/49ekbtllVT — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) September 24, 2021

Happens to the best of us.

This paragraph is so comically bad, really something to behold. — Judah Bernstein (@JMB0517) September 24, 2021

The rabbis made her cry. Bad rabbis, bad! — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 24, 2021

“Caught between their principles and those pesky Jews…” https://t.co/G4OuZwj1v5 — Avishai ✡ Weinberger (@avishaiw) September 24, 2021

.@nytimes took the mask off and went full antisemitic. Neat. https://t.co/xD12IeLDbI — 𝔼𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕠𝕥 𝕄𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕟 (@ElliotMalin) September 24, 2021

The @nytimes left out its illustration of the Jewish lobbyists and rabbis. pic.twitter.com/SmdWZqa1ag — Lenny Ben-David (@lennybendavid) September 24, 2021

Did they just do the “Jews control the world” elder of Zion bs?!

I… I.. pic.twitter.com/uAemDTqrqg — laltp (@laltp) September 24, 2021

That’s essentially what they did, yes.

I genuinely don't think I have seen anything this bad in a major anglophone publication ever. — panda_ben🟣 (@elephant_ben) September 24, 2021

Hey, there’s always tomorrow!

Running interference for their stunt queen with a pinch of anti-semitism. https://t.co/LWQuHZEJhx — Seth (@dcseth) September 24, 2021

Well, now the New York Times is running interference for themselves. Or at least they’re trying to:

The NYT has since stealth-edited out the word "Rabbis." — Yesh Ginsburg (@yesh222) September 24, 2021

The paragraph now reads: pic.twitter.com/JjudM6Vpdr — Yesh Ginsburg (@yesh222) September 24, 2021

The New York Times might’ve gotten away with it, too, if it weren’t for those meddling pro-Israel lobbyists and rabbis! And screenshotters, of course.

It can be used perniciously, of course, but if we must live in the age of the Stealth Edit, I’m glad we also live in the age of the Screenshot. https://t.co/uYeGq85IKI — SKEdman, Joy Like Swords ⚓️ (@SKEdman5) September 24, 2021

So now everyone can see the New York Times for who they truly are: antisemites who really suck at covering their tracks.

Truly.

Apparently the New York Times thought it was worth showcasing their antisemitism in order to defend AOC. Too bad they suck at defending her just as much as they suck at trying to not look like bigots:

NYT weird "blame the beardlings" for AOC crying aside, the whole premise is off anyway. AOC isn't afraid of "lobbyists" or "rabbis," it's that she realizes it's unpopular among NY *voters* that she opposes saving the lives of Jewish children from terrorist bombs. Poor AOC! — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 24, 2021

AOC's enemy is Big Voter. She wants to oust the highest-ranking Jewish lawmaker in a state with lots of Jewish voters and dropping bombs on preschool kids is unpopular among our community, hence her dilemma. She worries she has to choose between more power and child sacrifice. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 24, 2021

There really aren't "influential pro-Israel" figures in the Democratic Party aside from *Democratic voters.* AIPAC is long over. ADL on its hands and knees. Halie Soifer's group is out to protect the Squad at all costs. The RAC doesn't care. Etc. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 24, 2021

The harsh reality for the antisemites in the West today is that the leaderless Jews will not dig their own graves. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 24, 2021

Hand us a shovel and see what we do with it. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 24, 2021

You could use it to bury the New York Times, but they’re doing that just fine on their own.