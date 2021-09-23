You know, if libs could stop rapping at us, that’d be great. Great for everyone.

Great for them, because they could possibly maintain some semblance of dignity. And great for us, because we’d never have to be subjected to something like this:

This is what should be used on prisoners in Gitmo. They’ll sing like canaries.

Owns the libs, anyway.

We’re with tarnation.

Let us know if you succeed.

Ha!

Thanks for nothing, “Hamilton.”

Uh-oh!

She does. That’s the worst, most insane thing about it.

Hilary Agro, the woman who brought this video to our attention, is a hardcore progressive. Without question. But she recognizes how this sort of garbage makes the Left look really bad:

