Kelly Krout is running for Lt. Gov. of Arkansas. Her party? Well, that will become glaringly obvious as soon as you hit the play button:

Well, we’ll say this much for her: she’s got confidence.

It’s not just anyone who can put themselves out there like that, knowing that they’re opening themselves up to endless mockery and public humiliation. So, kudos to you, Kelly!

Trending

That’s OK, Smug. 17 seconds is more than enough.

Ouch.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: arkansasDemocratKelly Kroutlieutenant governorTikTok