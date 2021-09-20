Kelly Krout is running for Lt. Gov. of Arkansas. Her party? Well, that will become glaringly obvious as soon as you hit the play button:

What do you stand for, Kelly? Let me try to get that in 60 seconds. Not your average campaign over here, btw.#kellyforarkansashttps://t.co/MqORxGqH9O pic.twitter.com/j8Q4spu5Od — KellyforArkansas (@Kelly4Arkansas) September 19, 2021

Well, we’ll say this much for her: she’s got confidence.

It’s not just anyone who can put themselves out there like that, knowing that they’re opening themselves up to endless mockery and public humiliation. So, kudos to you, Kelly!

this level of cringe is scientifically proven to cause physical harm so watch at your own risk https://t.co/PTNHiSavdr — John Noonan (@noonanjo) September 20, 2021

This is the worst thing ever posted on Twitter I couldn't make it past 17 seconds of this cringefest https://t.co/X1cjsoUtcp — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 20, 2021

That’s OK, Smug. 17 seconds is more than enough.

Cringe level 1000 pic.twitter.com/7o2DBDaD1v — Zombie Dachshund (@ZombieDachshund) September 20, 2021

What a terrible day to have eyes and ears https://t.co/Xz4tVoznli — Josemaría Piulada (@txiokatu) September 20, 2021

That was beyond painful to watch, I demand my 54 seconds back! — Deb Kay 🌸 (@deb_h7) September 20, 2021

This is not worse than what happened in Rwanda in 1994 but the fact that we had to discuss it is concerning — Cheap Speed (@flexshines) September 20, 2021

Ouch.

this is the total opposite of everything you hoped it would be — Gay Lumberjack (@cranepurveyor) September 20, 2021