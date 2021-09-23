Horses may no longer be allowed at the border in Del Rio, Texas, but horses’ asses are evidently still welcome:

Oh, lawdy. As if the border crisis weren’t bad enough, now Al Sharpton blending himself into this whole crap smoothie.

Trending

Party time!

***

Update:

Maybe Al Sharpton overestimated his popularity down there:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Al SharptonBorder crisisDel RioDel Rio International BridgeHaitiansillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationmigrants