MSNBC’s Joy Reid is sick and tired of the media — including, incidentally, her own network — falling victim to “Missing White Woman Syndrome.”

See, if it were up to Joy Reid, there’d be wall-to-wall coverage of every missing BIPOC case. Make no mistake about that!

Here’s how you can tell:

Huh. Guess Joy Reid actually isn’t all that concerned about missing BIPOC after all.

At the very least, she could have been using her considerable Twitter platform to raise awareness.

Fair point. That’s definitely a possibility.

Same as she ever was.

