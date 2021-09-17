Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been absolutely steadfast … in his abject cravenness:

NEW 🚨 Blinken deleted a tweet saying US would ‘stand with people of Hong Kong’ pic.twitter.com/dJhGOHPDl6 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 17, 2021

We can’t let China think that we care about human rights and fundamental freedoms!

He was reading the wrong script — Ms Baby Boomer Texas Patriot (@ms_boomer) September 17, 2021

Don’t you hate it when that happens?

Seems to have been replaced by this tweet moments later which seems a little bit weaker in tone:https://t.co/9aQEYrTQlJ — FreddieRaynolds (@FreddieRaynolds) September 17, 2021

Just a bit weaker, yes:

The PRC’s disqualification of seven pro-democracy district councilors undermines the ability of people in Hong Kong to participate in their governance. Governments should serve the people they represent. Decreasing representation goes against the spirit of Hong Kong’s Basic Law. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 16, 2021

Guess the State Department decided it’d be better to roll over for China than to stand with Hong Kong.

I wonder if Nichols DMd him. — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 17, 2021

He very well may have.

Xi wears the pants in this relationship. — The Great Gazoo (@TheGreatGazzoo2) September 17, 2021

Biden Foreign Policy in a nutshell. https://t.co/R6X6UvAHOp — Wittorical (@Wittorical) September 17, 2021

Pretty much.

Boy this will give more confidence to the people of Taiwan!! This entire Administration is a joke, only it seriously isn’t funny anymore! 🤬🤬 https://t.co/pVao5ZIatj — Kathy (@TheRidler1107) September 17, 2021

Caving to China again, Hong Kong today, Taiwan tomorrow. https://t.co/RchGupBJE9 — Dave (@daverburgess) September 17, 2021

Speaking of Taiwan:

Wow, @Twitter, you really toe the party line! If you search Twitter for "Taiwan", guess what else automatically gets searched for? China! See results below: pic.twitter.com/CrDODxnH85 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 17, 2021

Look what happens if you search @secblinken's tweets for "Taiwan": pic.twitter.com/TZbsTZ0vbp — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 17, 2021

Twitter and Antony Blinken know definitely where their bread is buttered.

At least "Hong Kong" doesn't find "China" pic.twitter.com/zDwiJqxYJp — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 17, 2021

Not yet.