White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain dedicates most of his Twitter feed these days to straight retweets of Jen Rubin, Bill Kristol, and other intellectually dishonest Principled Conservative™ hacks. But occasionally he adds a little something of his own to a retweet.

President Barack Obama’s former Auto Task Force head and current “Morning Joe” economic analyst Steven Rattner shared some news today:

In 2021, workers are in high demand—and they’re demanding higher pay. My @Morning_Joe chart: pic.twitter.com/L4hzLsboqz — Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) September 17, 2021

An all-time record share of small businesses (going back to Ronald Reagan!) report having to raise compensation. My @Morning_Joe chart: pic.twitter.com/K0GZGGoiKv — Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) September 17, 2021

Well, Ron was very, very excited about this and wanted to know everyone knew who was responsible:

This isn't an accident: it's the Biden-Harris plan. https://t.co/zFhaNE5wAe — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) September 17, 2021

Well, pop the champagne! Thank you, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris!

At what point in the graph did the Biden administration take office? — liam rogers (@rogersliam) September 17, 2021

OK, but can we please talk about how awesome the Biden-Harris plan is?

The effects of a labor shortage? https://t.co/5XlO55NMMd — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 17, 2021

Who knew that the Biden-Harris administration was so into labor shortages & inflation? https://t.co/IMP9tAt9Nh — Rational Policy 🇺🇲🇹🇼🇭🇰🇮🇱🇦🇫 (@ratlpolicy) September 17, 2021

No way? Workers are in high demand after a government mandated shutdown while paying the workforce to sit around? Hot takes!! — Matt (@Mattbnchofnmbrs) September 17, 2021

Will wonders never cease?

That's inflation dude…. — Illegal Leopard (@LeopardIllegal) September 17, 2021

Hey, the Biden-Harris plan was to Build Back Better, and inflation is back and better than ever, baby!

You're spiking the football over a labor shortage at the same time inflation is negating the wage increases gained by workers? — Joshua Trujillo (@yeshuatrujillo) September 17, 2021

You do know that all wage gains have been wiped by inlfation right? Also we are still millions of jobs below where we were pre pandemic. — Fakeserpounce-Standing With Israel. (@fakeserpounce) September 17, 2021

@SteveRattner Workers are in high demand because many have been sitting home collecting benefits from government this yr. Now some quitting due to vaccine mandates hurting more businesses as prices continue to skyrocket. Btw what happened to Biden/Harris covid plan??? @potus @vp pic.twitter.com/YQZlXd8d6P — AM (@ActivistChick7) September 17, 2021

How's the Biden Harris plan to "crush COVID" working out? 🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Paul (@Paul_9909) September 17, 2021

Oh, don’t worry. That’s still a thing. They’re going to shut down the virus by withholding potentially lifesaving treatment to stick it to red state governors.

The best of the Biden-Harris plan is yet to come, rest assured!