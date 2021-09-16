Every single decision the Biden administration has made has been made in order to protect as many Americans as possible from COVID19. It’s about keeping the people safe. Shutting down the virus. Saving lives.

Make sure you don’t forget that as you read this:

We have no doubt that the Biden administration has only the purest of intentions here:

The Biden administration is imposing new limits on states’ ability to access to Covid-19 antibody treatments amid rising demand from GOP governors who have relied on the drug as a primary weapon against the virus.

Federal health officials plan to allocate specific amounts to each state under the new approach, in an effort to more evenly distribute the 150,000 doses that the government makes available each week.

The approach is likely to cut into shipments to GOP-led states in the Southeast that have made the pricey antibody drug a central part of their pandemic strategy, while simultaneously spurning mask mandates and other restrictions. That threatens to heighten tensions between the Biden administration and governors like Florida’s Ron DeSantis, who have emerged as vocal opponents of the federal Covid-19 response.

Joe Biden et al. just want these problematic governors to understand that mask mandates are the best weapon we have against COVID19! And if withholding potentially lifesaving treatment is what it takes, well, so be it.

Seriously. What the hell is this garbage?

The cruelty is the point.

That’d just be the icing on the cake, wouldn’t it?

Seems like that’s it in a nutshell.

